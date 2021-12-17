No Happy Returns, Frankie

Today, the Evil Clown becomes 85 and, on such occasions, it is customary to wish the Birthday Boy many happy returns and a long, healthy and serene old age.

If my sources are correct, today 85 years ago another, less known event happened. Suor Lucia wrote on her diary about a big sense of oppression and doom that weighted over her all day. Something about Satan making a move. I cannot google now, but you will be able to verify or disprove my claim.

Unfortunately, this guy is not your usual Birthday Boy. He was a tragedy all of his life, but he became a veritable plague when he was elected Pope. It was at this point that the world became acquainted with his hypocrisy, his pettiness, his persecution of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, his arrogance at every step, his boundless vanity, his downplaying or belittling everything that is to do with Catholicism, his boorish behaviour even with his own invited guests, and so much more.

This was a guy able to forcefully open the hands of a child joined in prayer, such is the hatred of the man for the Church and Her Bridegroom. This was a guy able to openly mock those who have prayed thousands of rosaries for him.

He also openly mocked those warning of the “gay mafia”, whilst never acting on the 300 pages dossier left to him by his cowardly predecessor. His “who am I to judge?” (spoken regarding a homosexual protégé of him) horrified Christians around the world. His virtue signalling and self-absorption had Gretaesque proportions.

Then came the Excrementations: exercises in banality, futility, arrogance and heresy, whilst constantly attacking the Sacraments, most egregiously in Amoris Laetitia.

The last phase, possibly started in earnest when he knew his days were counted, is the one against the Traditional Liturgy, which he had never attacked so openly before.

But really, there was almost no day in which this unspeakable scoundrel was not working against Christ in one way or the other.

As we mourn the 85th birthday of this walking plague, we need to reflect that Suor Lucia’s pains were, very likely, due to the birth of this guy, whom Satan will likely claim as one of his most prized possessions of all times. I can well imagine that hell’s drilling machines are working full time now, hasting to complete an abode fitting for its future, and oh so humble, long term tenant.

I wish I could be able to wish the Pope many more years at the helm. But this one being Francis, and showing no intentions of resigning before stretching his sacrilegious paws, I can, as a Catholic, not wish the man anything better than a painless, and speedy, departure from this vale of tears.

Actually, in a spirit of love for the Church and Her Bridegroom, I wish Francis that he may die – hopefully repentant, but I am perfectly fine if not – this very day, as he indulges in that last morsel that gives him the stroke, thus depriving the rumoured cancer of the possibility of ridding the Church of this blaspheming jester on its own.

Mind, I’ll get Francis’ death of cancer every day of the week if needs be. But I think that a clean cut, a stroke or a massive heart attack, would be better for us all. He has had enough occasion to repent, no one can claim an injustice if the guy is taken out, like the trash he is, suddenly and without warning.

And so there we are, Frankie boy.

No happy return, Frankie; and may you drop dead today, with your soul in that State the Lord, in His Goodness, will have decreed you have to die in.