And just like that, the Pope who has not answered the Dubia of the Cardinals about Amoris Laetitia for more than 1900 days finds the time and the evil energy to answer a series of utterly uncatholic Dubia about the Traditional Latin Mass, further restricting the use of the Traditional Latin Mass.

The scale of the evil is breathtaking, and further enhanced by the fact (certainly, not a coincidence) that it happens just before Christmas. This old hound certainly enjoys making you miserable.

In a way, this is sad news. It is a direct attack to Christ and to the anathema of Pope Pius V against those who attack the Mass.

In another way, I cannot but see a sign of hope. The Evil Clown has not acted against the Traditional Latin Mass for eight years. It may well be (though I am not an old, lewd scoundrel, so it’s difficult for me to think what the man thinks) that this is another consequence of Francis realising that he is on his way out, and wanting to go to his grave without one little petty revenge unaccomplished.

Cardinal Roche has been his willing executioner. May the Lord reward him as he deserves for this. Something tells me he will be sorry to discover, one day, that where he has landed there is no possibility of ice skating.

Everybody who can, attend Mass at the SSPX.

Everybody, please consider stop every kind of donations to the Vatican at least for as long as this SOB lives. Again, let the SSPX be the recipient of your Christian charity. I think exceptions for worthy organisations (last time I looked at least; I am terrified of looking in depth at their websites these days) like the Verona Fathers or Aid to the Church in Need are still warranted.

But not one penny to the diocese.