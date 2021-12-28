Latin: Francis Must Repeat The Year

Look, it’s him again!!

How can, of all people, a priest, fail to repeat and use correctly a blessing in Latin he must have said a half million times?

My take on this disconcerting episode is as follows:

1) Francis’ priestly formation was, very obviously, a joke. I don’t mean to say here that he would have wanted to learn Latin and was not allowed to. I am meaning that, most likely, he realised he could get away with not applying himself to Latin (or to anything else) and, lazy ass that he clearly is, he decided to avail himself of the opportunity.

2) The guy is so little accustomed to imparting blessings in Latin, that he needs to repeat his lesson before the teacher interrogates him; but he can’t do that properly, either; see above, “lazy ass”. He likely goes around trying to avoid blessing in Latin whenever he can. Heck, in order to manage to say it wrong, he must be awfully out of even a small practice.

I don’t think these two probable causes are mutually exclusive, either. The guy was a lazy ass in Seminary and has remained one in his old age. It’s just the way it is with these modest lovers of wheelchairs: doing what they ought is too much for them; they prefer to follow whatever “spirit” possesses them and make a pig’s breakfast of everything, and the bad impression be damned.

Teflon Frankie will shrug this aside with a shoulder shrug, a double Fernet and, most likely, a swear word. Had he been unwilling to look, in front of the entire world, like the embarrassment that he is, he would have taken better care of his Latin.

But no: he does not know jack of anything, he embarrasses himself at every step, and he does not care that you notice it. He is the pope, and he will make a clown of himself as much as he likes.

Heck, he might even enjoy the outrage of proper Catholics. At times I think he now lives only for that!

I have a small verse for him:

Fiant dies ejus pauci, et episcopatum ejus accipiat alter.

Ooops, apologies. I forgot that Latin is alien to the guy. So let us translate:

May his days be few: and his bishopric let another take.