Wow, Dude!! You Sure Look Ugly!!

I don’t watch much TV. I have no idea how the game Jeopardy is played, though I know of its existence.

What I did not know is that, in order to comply with the mantra of modern madness, a dude in drags has now been crowned the highest winning “dudette” ever.

The likely future suicide (yep, folks: this is how most of these people end up; and no, it’s not our fault…) was, of course, congratulated by one and all as if he were actually born with a vagina. In one of those shows of PC that are so fashionable nowadays, the female contestant who had won most before this dude congratulated him on his feat of winning more than her.

If you follow the linked article, you will be able to read the entire exchange, which makes clear that “real vagina” really want all of us to know that she congratulates “fake vagina” as a woman. It really makes one retch. It’s not only the obvious wrong that is “celebrated” here, it’s this whiff of Stalinian regime, or Saddam reign of terror, which clearly emerges: the woman being obviously aware of the impending cancellation if she does not show the “support” for the dude the PC crowd demands from her. This is what happens to you if you decide to label yourself a “progressive”: every madness supported by Party Headquarters will have to be approved of in warm and inclusive terms, or you’re screwed like you’re Elton John on an extremely, extremely courageous day.

They all need our prayer: the deranged dude, the woman enabling him, the TV channel broadcasting Satan (who, I am sure, is pretty disgusted himself; but I think he’ll take whatever he can get).

Three minus points to Breitbart for not telling us the name Dude went around as (say: Peter, or Paul; I very much doubt at birth he was called Georgina, or however he calls himself these days) before his madness persuaded him to go around in drags. As always, we see that a lot of “conservative” outlets always play it as safe as they can (hint: Breitbart also writes “gay” for “homo”).

This comes on the heel of that other dude winning a woman swimming competition by 40 seconds.

You really couldn’t make it up.