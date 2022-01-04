The “Dark Inner Stables” And The Darkness of Creepy Francis

Dark, indeed…

The Angelus of the 2nd January had Francis blathering about his usual stuff: Jesus comes to you; if you shut him out, he waits; but please let him in and invite him in your “dark inner stables” and you will be quite fine.

This guy is always “off”, even when he does not insult Catholicism directly, exactly in what he does not say. It’s as if his Catholicism, even when it is to be found, always missed one leg.

You read about his Angelus, and it looks like this: if you invite Jesus he enters, and when he enters… that’s it. Your job is to invite. When you invite, all is done, because hey, Jesus does not require anything more, does He now?

This creepy religion of salvation for the asking is very much in tune with all the rest that Francis says. The constant hammering of the idea that Jesus forgives everything (repentance not required, change of life not necessary) is a recurring theme with him.

From the automatic salvation to the smell of sheep, the step is a small one. If Jesus forgives me just for the asking, why would I actually make an effort to change? If the aim of Jesus’ relationship with me is that he is allowed in, not that I conform myself to His Commandments, why would my behaviour need to change?

Francis himself said it in the past in the most explicit way, when – years ago – he referred to the penitent in the confessional as the one who says “I have sinned, and I will sin again!”. The confessions of this guy must be somewhat between the cringeworthy, the heretical and the satanical.

When you understand this, you also get the real message within the “dark inner stables” talk. Francis is very fine with the stable remaining darkened by sin, just as he is expects the sheep to keep stinking. In Francis’ Gospel, Jesus says “if you love me, you can keep ignoring my commandments”.

Hey, you have invited, so you have done all that Jesus desired of you.

Mind, the guy does and says worse things. You read his blathering, and it looks like he is merely being mediocre at the first part (the one when Christ enters); however, the second part (the one when you keep His Commandments) never comes. Francis’ all-inclusive, buffet-salvation only asks you to fill your plate.

That’s it.

Feel free to keep stinking.

I wonder how dark and creepy Francis’ dark inner stables are. He has no qualms with protecting an obvious homosexual, under whose roof he lives.

Methinks, his dark inner stables are full of shit, stink like hell, and are very dark indeed.