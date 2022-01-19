The Unity Of Christians, Explained.

And it came to pass the Evil Clown received an “ecumenical” multi religious delegation from Finland. He loves to undermine Catholicism as he tries to look oh so inclusive and us, by contrast, so narrow-minded.

As you would expect, Francis piddled outside of the potty. He said, in so many words, that the Catholic Church does not “possess” God. Boy, and I thought Christ is the Bridegroom and the Church is the Bride! Francis’ words are particularly grave because said in front of Protestants and Schismatics, in an official capacity. This guy never loses the ability to be shockingly wrong.

He also invited everyone to the usual “work”, of course “in humility”. Again, this makes you look arrogant if you think, as every Catholic should, that the work is actually done, it resulted in a wonderful barque and those who are out of the barque are well advised to embrace the truth and get in.

If you have not had enough of scandals yet, he indicated that 2030 will be an important year, because it marks the 500th anniversary of Luther’s Augsburg Confession, a milestone in Luther’s Satan-driven journey towards a dark realm of violence, heresy and (much) horniness. It’s all to improve mutual understanding, you see.

Yea, pal. It’s important to “understand” what the heck you are doing with that white habit, because from where I sit it seems clear you are sitting there to insult the Church and undermine the Faith.

It appears that Francis sees himself as the Head of the Ministry of Half Truth Number 1. Others have various positions in other Ministries of Half Truth, numbered 2,3,4 etc. All these people should work together to make the administrative machine work. This is as Protestant as can be, and Francis has not even the excuse of being stupid, because whilst I am satisfied that he is stupid, I don’t believe that he is that stupid.

I will allow myself here to indicate a wonderful, wonderful path towards the unity of all Christians. It is so logical that it is unassailable. It is so simple that even Francis understands it. It is so easy to explain that it only needs four words.

Everybody converts to Catholicism.

There.

It does not get more ecumenical, understanding, or humble than that.