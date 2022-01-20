Karen Suffers A Great Loss

Far too big, but you get the idea…

In a disastrous piece of news for all the Karens and assorted virtue-signalling females of both sexes, the British Government has, yesterday, announced the imminent end of almost all restrictions concerning the couf.

If you have the couf, you will still have to stay home a while. That’s all.

No, I have said that’s all.

Please go buy a very, very small violin and play it to console all the professionals of tyranny and prophets of doom. We are free again. I know, it’s so sad for them, but hey, it’s how these things always end up in the end.

How will the Karens react? Will they give in, accept reality, and realise that they were very stupid, or criminally insane, for a long time? I doubt.

They will go through a period of grief, of course, as they mourn the loss of that very dear friend of them, fear, who had allowed them to feel so important, try to lord over us normal people, and show everybody their towering moral superiority for such a long time. It will, also, be the end of that delicious sensation, the knowledge that as they don’t have a life, nobody else should have one, either. It will be hard. However, I think they will overcome it, and devise a new strategy.

My hunch is that they will keep signalling virtue like their self-esteem depends on it, because it actually does. They will also keep covering their ugliness with their masks, silently and implicitly reproaching us, the normal people, for being so unconscionably reckless. They will not tire of warning us of more Greek letters to come, and how dangerous it is, and how terrible it was to know that their 89 years old aunt (with stage IV pancreatic cancer) had died of…. the couf! They will keep predicting our imminent demise for the fourth time, never stopping to wonder how it is that said demise never came the first three times.

Pity the Karens. Their wound will never be healed. I wonder how many of them will lose the will to leave, and die of some flu, like so many did before them. I have no doubt that, on their death bed, they will take it as vindication that they were right all the time, and that their innocent blood is on our hands.

Their tombstone will read: “Blessed Karen Of The Mask, Martyr, Died 1922 of a Broken Heart. Please wear a mask while deposing the flowers”.

I am sorry for the Karens. I really am.

Only two years of fun in their miserable lives, and now it’s all about to end.