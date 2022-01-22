The Unsinkable Azzam

The boat you see above is the Azzam, apparently the biggest motor yacht on the planet.

It is a beautiful, beautiful boat. Everything in it was made to be at the top, and you can imagine that its rich owner and his guests are not the kind of people who are easily satisfied.

It is, in everything, a magnificent boat.

Now let us imagine that for some strange concourse of circumstances (say: he is the brother of the owner’s mistress) some vulgar, extremely arrogant, spiteful guy were to become the captain of this vessel. The Captain would make the lives of all those around him miserable. He would likely surround himself with a crew a bad as himself. He would take any occasion to inconvenience the guests of the vessel.

If this happened, would anything change in the ship itself? Would Azzam become less magnificent just because of the captain who, due to unfavourable circumstances, is now in command?

No. The vessel would remain exactly the same; its beauty intact, its craftsmanship just as beautiful, its substance unchanged. With a bad captain and a bad crew, you would soon notice that the vessel looks more tired and is not in the shape it was designed to be. But the magnificence would remain the same.

Our captain is arrogant, stupid, does not understand anything of navigation, and hates the ship and everyone in it. Still, the magnificence of the vessel remains exactly the same and he will not be able to do worse than keeping it dirt and oily and greasy.

But the boat is still wonderful. And it is unsinkable.

Next time you hear this boor vomiting heresy out of his lewd mouth, think of the magnificence of the Barque, and that he cannot do anything to it besides leaving some grease, oil and dirt.