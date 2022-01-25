The Ukraine And You, Part I

Died a long time ago

Look, I am not Russian, or Ukrainian come to that. But I know that the entire region (Russia, Ukraine, Belarus) shares a common cultural heritage, moulded by the same Christian matrix. They are the same historic cultural area, divided by political boundaries and moderate language differences.

When this starts to change, thing may get serious, because it’s not far away from, say, Sicily wanting to become Muslim. There will be resistance. There will be, likely, conflict.

It gets worse – and I would say much, much worse – when this process of cultural estrangement away from the historic cultural matrix is actively pushed by foreign entities. It is, to continue the comparison, as if the States of the Arab League tried to push the islamisation of Sicily. In this case, the reaction will be harsher still.

I am a Christian. I believe that a primary Good like Christ should always come before secondary values like the modern god, democracy, whenever Democracy has forgotten, or ever betrayed, Christ.

I also think that the European Union is a satanical machine bent on the total deChristianisation of Europe, in order to substitute it with a sort of oppressive, big brother dystopia where abortion, sodomy and euthanasia are human rights, and your betters can lock you at home, deprive you of every freedom, and subject you to any medical experiment they want, or else.

I don’t give a Biden for a democracy of this sort.

Give me Putin every day.

If this is what I, born and bred in a pre-EU democratic environment, think of the situation in the Ukraine, imagine what most Russians, and likely a sizeable majority of Ukrainians, think of it.

The EU has tried to make inroads in the Ukrainian society for very long now. The NATO has tried to encircle Russia for a couple of decades now. The perverted political project of the EU is marching hand in hand with a fully unnecessary military imperialism of NATO. I hope that it will not work, and I think that it will not work.

Oh and by the way, just in case you wonder: I am on Putin’s side on this, and hope that the EU and the NATO get the (unbloody) kick in the Low Countries they so, so richly deserve.

It should not be said that we support dystopian, semi-dictatorial overlords with a hang for forced medical experiments, baby killing and all sort of perversions over Christ.