“Immoral As Well As Unjust”: How Modern “Inclusive” Society Helps people To Go To Hell.

“He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.” ~ Thomas Aquinas

This beautiful quote comes form my always very attentive – and obviously smart – reader Michael Dowd.

I invite my reader to read it several times, slowly, as I think that this is the way – at least, as far as my brain can discern – to let the concept “sink in” in a way that can be, when the occasion arises, remembered with friends and family.

The Angelic Doctor also points out to something that is, to me, one of the most shocking aspects of modern existence in an Anglo Saxon Country: the fact that things that were absolutely taboo when I was a child in Italy are now openly “celebrated” in the United Kingdom. In fact, I remember when the expression “men marrying men” was used, in Italy, as an example of total absurdity (like “flying pig”) but is now on TV advertisements you see in prime time.

You see: in those times, people were decent enough to instinctively know that if you condone immorality, you are yourself immoral. Even those who had not memorised the seven ways to be accessory to another’s sin (and I bet a number of people had) knew it in an implicit way, because it was the way society as a whole was organised. Not anymore, I must say.

What I say to people willing to listen (there are more of those than you think!), is that the modern culture of perversion is perverting even the straight people. Living in a world where sexual perversion is around one and being perfectly fine with it is a clear sign that one’s brain has become polluted by so much filth that common decency, or the natural instinct and appreciation for normality, finds no place there anymore.

We understand here, again, *why taboos exist* (or, rather, existed). Taboos protect not only the young and innocent, but also the decency and the way of thinking of everybody else. A wholesome society needs to reject *in the strongest terms* every kind of abomination. Freedom is nothing to do with it, nor is freedom a sort of superChristian value and Christianity something we profess as long as it does not conflict with freedom. As I have read that Lord Acton stated, freedom is “not the power of doing what we like, but the right of being able to do what we ought”.

It is fitting – nay, it is necessary – that there should be no freedom, at all, to put a bomb under the chair of Christian society.

How much has the modern concept of institutionalised anarchy gone away from the sanity of our ancestors…