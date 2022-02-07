Fake Talks

Spot the tough guy

The “historic” talks between France and Ukraine are about to start, and I would like to make some reflections.

The first: I know, you know, and everybody knows that there will be no invasion and no war. You can’t invade a country made of 600,000 square kilometres and 40 million inhabitants with 100,000 solider, or with 150,000 come to that. I am sure Putin can easily win if he invades; but not with a pocket army. To me, the pocket army is a clear sign this is about sending a signal, not invading a country. It’s flexing one’s muscles, not preparing to throw a punch.

The second: what, exactly, can the EU put on the table? Sanctions, and that’s pretty much all there is. Hardly an existential threat for Putin. Besides, the game was tried after Crimea, and was a massive fail. The sanctions would damage the EU (and the US) as much as Russia. Probably more the EU than Russia, as Russia is far more resilient to economic crisis than the EU (hardened, though guys; no foreign debt; all the resources you want; so much nuclear weapons to make boullabaisse out of Europe ). Plus, the Germans would have to start buying blankets, because when Putin closes the tab that sends the natural gas they depend upon, it’s going be Scheisse without end.

Third: in which universe can a continent of people who locked themselves home because of a virus scare one of the toughest people on earth, leads by the toughest head of state in existence? The pictures of Macron sitting with Putin makes one smile, and pray for Macron’s physical integrity.

In short: I don’t think much will come out of it. The EU and NATO will have to accept the principle that Ukraine is off limits for them, thus giving Putin 100% of what he wanted. In turn, Putin will offer them a way to save face and go back to Brussels with a semblance of dignity.

Joe Biden will ask what is all about, will vaguely remember when he got the prosecutor fired, and then will forget everything again.

These “talks” seems fake news to me. They will end with the result everybody expected from day one, at the time both parties consider appropriate for their own purposes. When this time is, we will know at the appropriate juncture.

I’d say anywhere between tomorrow and the next four weeks, depending on how much traction the Winter Olympics take.

Putin does not need it unless he is forced to, the EU has no intention to get into a war that would spell the end of