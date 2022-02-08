Bucket List? Meet Frankie, The Wannabe Celebritee

At least he was drunk, and no Pope…

The Evil Clown went to a leftist TV show in Italy and spouted the usual nonsense. I will leave what he said for another post. First, I would like to focus on what he did.

The very fact that a Pope would appear on a TV show for the entertainment of the masses is, in itself, an indication of how bad things have become. Even if – incredibile dictu – Francis had gone there and had told nothing wrong, his action would still have been worthy of condemnation for the banalisation of the office such a stunt most obviously represents.

Also, I cannot avoid noticing that even a jokester full of himself like this one had never, in his quest for easy popularity and in his desire to show how much he hates the church, stooped as low as this. This truly is a first.

I wonder what happens next. My pint goes on his apparition in a cooking show, his being active as a judge on “dancing with the stars”, his being shipped into some strange island for a reality show, and his dancing the tango in St Peter’s square with an old, Argentinian, transsexual prostitute to crown it all with the smell of very smelly sheep. The old idea – of which I think he would have been capable – of dancing in a tutu in St Peter’s square is likely off the table now, as no one knows what kind of tubes would become visible.

Who on earth would behave the way this clown is behaving? One who does not believe in the sacredness of his role as a Pope, because he just does not believe in God; one who delights in scandalising Catholics, because he hates them; one who desires to throw as much mud on the Church as he can, because he despises Her; and – possibly, but without hoping too much – one who is going through his hateful “bucket list” as long as he has the ability to do so.

If the latter is the case, we must prepare ourselves for even more horrible stuff, because this guy has already shown that he has no decency, no dignity, and no shame. His entire Pontificate has been a horror Francisshow in which his own, peculiar – others might say satanical – world view has been put on show countless times, and by which the only boundaries that were put to his antics were his fear to be deposed – alas, our Bishops and Cardinals are too cowardly for that – and his desire to keep a certain “profile” in order to better damage the Church he so much hates.

If, however, he is terminally ill, then both issues are going to become moot points. Whatever he does, there will be no time to depose him; and if he sees he can no longer influence much – because the funeral director is already discreetly asking what his favourite wood is – there is really no deterrent to the Trannie Tango anymore.

Still, we should draw hope from wherever we can. This last breaking of an obvious papal taboo could – please, God!! – really mean that the guy is on his way out – and, most likely, down – and wants to use his last months to become what he always wanted to be: an icon of transgression and a leftist “celebrity”.

At this point, I don’t even care if the guy sings the “International” with all the air he has left in his 1.5 lungs. I don’t care if he starts giving sex counseling on the radio. I don’t care if he wants to sing “Bandiera Rossa” (search it up!) on primetime TV.

I hope he dies soon, and I hope – I sincerely do – that God gives him the grace to save his sorry, atheist, commie ass from damnation in the end.

This guy is more outrageous when sober, than Yeltsin was when drunk.

And Yeltsin wasn’t Pope, either.