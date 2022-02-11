The Honey, The Vinegar, And The Flamethrower

In this documentary we can see a Catholic soldier in his natural habitat, dealing with V II.

I am told that I (and many other Traditionalists) use too much vinegar and too little honey. We should smile more. Be more positive. Convey a life-affirming attitude.

All fine in principle and, in fact, I am, myself, put off by the prophets of gloom, who have been believing for the last 1000 years that the world is about to end and are, in general, negative about everything under the sun. You know the type.

However, I would also like to point out the following:

1. Honey must be used in moderation, and only when appropriate. Too much honey ruins your teeth, and it’s not good for your insuline level. A bad Bishop should not be offered any honey, ever. Actually, he should be drowned in – nay: waterboarded with – vinegar until he gets the darn lesson.

2. There is a big difference between being a sunny boy and smiling whilst you are being kicked in the Low Countries. The first one is a positive person, the second is an idiot, and a weakling at that. Francis loves the latter types. We despise them.

3. The alternative is not between the honey and the vinegar. It’s between the vinegar and the flamethrower. A proper, well-instructed, Traditional Catholic should, whenever asked about Vatican II and all that has happened since, leave such an amount of scorched land that his listener is in no doubt whatever about where things stand. Not, mind, with the attitude of the grumpy old guy for whom nothing is as good as it used to be (that would be the vinegar), but with the attitude of the positive, intelligent guy who has seen through the rubbish of V II and will have absolutely none of it, because Christ comes before looking all sweet and joyful.

It seems to me that I am being very reasonable here.

Positive.

Life-affirming.

Almost sweet.

Still: my flamethrower is always at the ready, and when I am finished with the job my interlocutor will think “well, things are not what I thought they are”.

There. Mission accomplished.

Carry some honey with you wherever you go.

But always have a flamethrower ready for action.