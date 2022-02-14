The Double-Tongued Commie Pope Who Can’t Read The Gospel.

Blessed Be The Poor!!

Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

4Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

5Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the Earth.

6Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be satisfied.

7Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

8Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

9Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called the Sons of God.

10Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

11Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.

12Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Oh boy, Frankie The Evil Clown did it again. Once again, he decided to touch about the Beatitudes (above in their real text and meaning, for your convenience) and, as if by magic, transformed Christ in a proto-communist. At least, for the sake of the media (keep reading…).

If you follow the link, you will realise the full scale of the lies this guy goes around peddling. He just makes the Gospel up as he goes along.

In the new Gospel of Satan, Pope Francis Edition, it appears that:

Those who are blessed are the poor. Forget being poor in spirit. No: in Francis’ Commie Land, you have to be poor to be blessed. All others don’t need to apply. The poor are blessed because they are poor. It’s poverty that makes you blessed, dummy. If you get out of poverty, that was it with the blessing.

I know, you don’t believe me. Therefore, let me post the quote:

“Jesus says two things to His people: that they are blessed and poor, and that they are blessed because they are poor.”

Yeah. You did not believe me, did you? This will teach you..

One question pops out automatically: if poverty is so good, why does Francis constantly rants against inequality?

I know the answer, and so do you. Unfortunately, the answer is unprintable, and I will therefore leave it at that.

Of course, even a dumb guy like Francis is not so dumb that he does not know that people will, on occasion, actually open the pages of a Gospel and see that he has blatantly lied to them.

Therefore, after the obligatory commie propaganda and condemnation of wealth, he proceeds to qualify this poverty in a way that makes it sounds strangely different from what he has just said.

Being poor, said Pope Francis, means Christians find our joy in the gifts we receive daily from God—like life, Creation, and our brothers and sisters—and not in money or other material goods.

Oh boy, this sounds, actually, Catholic! It sounds, in fact, a lot like that poverty in spirit that Catholicism has been praising and preaching for two thousand years! Why, then, has Francis not said, from the start, that the poverty he is blathering about is poverty in spirit? Because he knows that the headlines will be all about material poverty.

In fact, I can easily imagine that whoever drafted the original script exclusively used the qualifier “in spirit”, and that Francis, being the faithless rascal he is, decided to take it out in order to give to his Angelus that Castroite flair he likes so much.

Make the test, and add “in spirit” to all that Francis said about poverty from the start. Suddenly, it all becomes Catholic.

It is not the first time that I see this at work. It is as if the guy were concerned that that the material that has been prepared for him is too catholic and does not allow him to be on the side of Stalin. Therefore, he tweaks it on the spot, and knows that the tweak (that is, in fact, the novelty) is what will grab the attention.

I would bet my pint that very few will be the outlets giving to his word a proper Catholic meaning and a correspondent title. “Popes praise poverty in Spirit at Angelus”, “Pope Francis says that Poverty in spirit is accepting God’s daily gifts”, or “Pope Praises Poverty in Spirit, Extols Beatitutes”. The fact is, quotes have become very precise in the last years (as you can see from all those […] in modern quotes) and whenever an outlet wants the literal quote, it will find the proto-commie statement.

Alas, Francis is dumb, and the game old. At this point, even squirrels are doubting his orthodoxy. He keeps going on and on because he enjoys angering us Catholics, but it’s not working anymore with anyone not bent on being deceived.

I am sure the guy has said more stupid things, but I don’t have the time to clean up after this guy all the time. He should try to keep his heretic and socialist diarrhea in check, but I doubt he ever will.

Oh well.

One day, the undertaker will take this one, too.