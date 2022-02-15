Perversion Creep, Or: Be Vigilant

One of the phenomena that I have been noticing in this now more than eleven years of blogging is the danger to the faith not through open heresy, but through the slow, unnoticed creeping of secular mentality in the minds of the faithful. In this phenomenon, language certainly plays a role, habit another, and conformism plays the rest.

Articles about trannies even in conservative publications are worded in such a way that the real sex of the trannie is not easy to discern. Sodomites are called “gay” even by people who are evidently opposed to sodomy. Words like “wholesome” disappear slowly, because the demand for wholesomeness also disappears. Sins are diminished or qualified in strange ways, for example when stating that homosexuals are called to chastity like everybody else, thus comparing normal instincts to perverted ones.

This “perversion creep” can be even more dangerous that the outright attack to decency and morals, because it can penetrate the mind more effectively than the open provocation. It will insinuate itself into the mind by way of constant repetition, and “adoption” in one’s inner circle. Suddenly, taking drugs becomes “making wrong choices”, and being a slut becomes “not being guarded”.

“My son keeps making wrong choices”. “I am sorry to hear that, Mrs Johnson. Have you thought about a rehab clinic for drug addicts?”. “I am shocked by your language, Mundabor”. “Oh, so he is not a drug addict anymore, Mrs Johnson? I am so happy to hear that!”. “Well, er, no, he is still making wrong choices, Mundabor”. “You mean he is still a cocaine addict, isn’t it? I seem to remember you mentioned it once”.

Make no mistake: Mrs Johnson will hate you with a passion. But in the end, slowly, the concept will creep into her head:

Son is not “struggling with substance abuse”. He is a drug addict.

Again, language is first and foremost, because we are shaped by the language we use. Therefore, we need to constantly watch our choice of words in order to improve the cleanliness of our brain. This will upset some, because their brain is already full of rubbish. But you shouldn’t be so concerned with upsetting someone now; you should be concerned with giving him a salutary shock which might, in time, contribute – by God’s grace – to this upset person actually avoiding hell.

Let the others be upset. But you, when you die, you want to know that you have been a good broom.