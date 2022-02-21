The Wall, The Tide And The Bucket: Francis Backpedals on Traditionis Custodes

It was this little fella against Francis…

The Evil Clown has recently received some representatives of the FSSP. On that occasion, he has made clear that

institutes such as the Fraternity of St. Peter are not affected by the general provisions of the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes, since the use of the ancient liturgical books was at the origin of their existence and is provided for in their constitutions.

This guy really is a show all by himself. Suddenly, none of the traditionalist orders linked to the V II Church are affected by the Excrementation, provided they celebrate their Latin Masses in their own churches and oratories; otherwise, they have to ask the Bishop. But wait, they can keep celebrating private Masses everywhere.

I have always said, and will say to the end, that this guy is very, very stupid. However, he belongs to that most dangerous type of stupid: the stupid who thinks himself intelligent.

This is a massive backpedaling, particularly from the way things had gone since the Autumn. TC is now limited to the attempt to block the growth of diocesan Traditional Masses. However, what is the long-term use of doing that, if all tradition-loving V II Institutes can keep doing their own thing? Does Francis not reflect that this will lead to an explosion in the membership and following of the existing traditional orders, and in the requests for the creation of new ones? he can get some years of suffocated growth, but he will pay for his arrogance with an explosion in fervour for the Latin Mass. As we say in Italy, this guy is like a child wanting to stop the tide with his bucket.

Yes, he will keep harassing a lot of good diocesan priests. But barring an all-out war against the TLM, the only effect this will have is to encourage the faithful to seek a TLM near, or to welcome the establishment of new orders dedicated to it.

Meanwhile, the very fact that the FFSP & Co. can keep celebrating the TLM will make it the more evident that the diocesan priest are being harassed, and their faithful persecuted.

What happened behind the scenes, I don’t know. But I suspect that Francis was bombarded, for months, with constant warnings about the enemies he was making, and about the damage he was doing to his own anti-clerical cause, and with constant request to at least limit the damage as much as can be without losing face completely.

Mind, this is not “I am suddenly a Catholic”-Francis. This is “I can’t damage the Church with TC”-Francis! Like Julian the Apostate, he is seeing that he can’t win this one!

“But Mundabor, Mundabor! You are being oh so devious!! Of course this was Francis’ plan from the start!”

Francis’ plan from the start, my foot. If this had been the plan from the start, the meeting I mentioned at the start would have never been necessary in the first place, and the situation for the FSSP & Co. would have been extremely clear from day one. One line in the Excrementation would have been enough. That line was not there.

I am not saying, yet, “we win, he loses”. I think Francis will have to die for the next chance of real change, at least in this. But it is clear to me that Francis has smashed his big nose against the wall and has not liked the feeling.

In the end, the FSSP will not be forced to make the ultimate choice, and perhaps they hinted to Francis that their ultimate choice would not have been for him. Others have done the same (I have written about it). They are all safe from Francis The Hun for now.

Hopefully, God will soon do the rest.