Bishop Zangaytta And His Very Unholy Protector

“Zanchetta? One of those? Well I never….!”

Gloria TV has an article about the disgraced appointment of Francis, which so much headlines has already caused.

The article is impressive because it puts all Francis’ “mistakes” (more on that later) neatly in a row, showing a degree of incompetence, arrogance, and sheer banana republic attitude that surprises even in a man like him.

I have linked the article, so you can follow the timeline for yourself. I will only add a couple of reflections that the article does not contain.

This is another close friend of Francis who turns out to be homosexual. How many homofriends does this guy have? Don’t you find it, I should say, alarming that the guy should have homofriends anyway?

Francis fishes this guy out of his suspension, and gives him a cushioned position in Rome. At that point Zanchetta was already accused of homo abuse. How stupid, how tone deaf, how unbelievably arrogant is this? This is, clearly, Francis peeved that his favourite Fairy Bishop had to be thrown out of the bus (of sort, “health reasons…”) and showing everybody he is still the one in charge. That Zanchetta was also accused of embezzlement makes things even worse but oh, oh so Francis…

Where do you think is the homofriend of Francis placed? But…. in Santa Marta, of course! Where else would you put a homo Bishop, if not in an establishment run by another notorious homo? Am I the only one here who thinks that Monsignor Ricca is there to ensure the undisturbed coming and going of fig-fags of all sorts, and Francis knows it perfectly well?

Zanchetta is now awaiting sentence, and I am pretty sure Frankie awaits the sentence with some fernet-laced trepidation. Having a buddy of yours convicted for homo offences after you promoted and protected him at every step certainly does not look good.

Amazingly, the secular press does not seem to find the story very interesting, rather preferring to “investigate” what movement Benedict’s eyebrow might have made 42 years ago. I would almost think this is because Francis is a darling of the homo lobby, but I had better let this thought go, lest I should sin.

Be it as it may, denying Francis’ links to the gay lobby is slowly, but surely, becoming like denying Hitler’s link to the Holocaust.

Actually, in the case of Francis we have all the signed orders, too…