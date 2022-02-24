Vlad, Joe, And Me.

He features in this story

I was sitting in a beautiful garden, outside a wonderful mansion, somewhere not far away from Moscow.

Near me, Vlad was sipping his cola, and looked at me with a smirk that said “I know what you are about to say”. It was a beautiful afternoon, with the sun gently going down the cypresses and beeches in the background. Whilst it was February, the garden looked like a late summer triumph.

I spoke and said: “Vlad – I called him, of course, Vlad – don’t get me wrong, I understand that the NATO imperialism needs to be stopped, and I think you have done very well up to now. With no territorial integrity and an obvious military threat at the border, the Ukraine will never be able to join the EU or NATO. You have reached your objectives. You won”.

Vlad was sitting there, petting a Yorkshire Terrier. The dog had a face strangely resembling Joe Biden. Vlad was caressing the dog, and the dog was happily saying something muffled, muddled and incoherent. I decided to ignore the dog when Vlad said: “you know, Mundabor, I think there should be no Ukraine as such. I think there should be Russia, as it was before”.

I smiled condescendingly. “Come on, Vlad – I said whilst letting the ice cubes gently dance in my glass of Gin and Tonic – you really are not telling me that you plan to swallow a country of 40 millions whole? You can’t do that with 150,000 soldiers, surely? You would need double that number, at least! Plus, all the expenses to win the “hearts and minds”, the unavoidable guerrilla (not so much, but still a pain), the reconstruction of the war damage, and – not that it would be much – the international outcry!”.

“What do you suggest, M?” Said Vlad, with a mischievous smile, as he poured himself some lemonade.

“Well, Vlad, to me it’s very simple. For now, you obtain all your aims and let the situation deflate. Then you start working on a coup, and when you have your guy in Kyiv things will go on famously for a long time. Cheap, smooth, clean.”

“Hhhmmmm – muttered Vlad – I understand your point. But you see, the President of the United States is sitting here in my lap, happy to be petted; the Country has no foreign debt and healthy finances, big dollar reserves, all the resources and commodities we want, and tip-top armed forces. I think of it and wonder: if not now, when? Yes, with 45 it would have been very different. This is why I waited and decided to bide my time. But now… isn’t it true, Joe?”

Joe looked at him in a confused, sheepish way. He said “woof”, and “fgrdtesdkjgtf”. He let go a very feeble “yes, let’s go, Brandon!” Then he became silent.

“What about the sanctions?” I asked, with a bit of irony in my voice.

Vlad looked into his glass, for a little while, pensively. Then he slowly, slowly raised his head, and let his serious face gradually morph into a very, very broad smile. I couldn’t avoid smiling, too, and then we started to laugh, until the laugh became a roar.

As we were thunderously laughing, Vlad regained his composure and asked: “now seriously, Mundabor. Who do you think is the greatest Russian leader, ever?”

“Ah, that’s very easy – said I – Peter the Great must surely get the biscuit, no?”

He looked at me calmly, but very seriously.

“ I agree with you”, he said.

He made another pause, clearly gravid with meaning. Then he said, with a firm voice:

“Up to now”.

……

……

……

And then I woke up, and heard the news.