Western Propaganda Is Not Working (If You Have A Brain)

As the military operations in the Ukraine go on, I am shocked at the way the Western propaganda tries to delude itself that things are going their way.

Unless Putin has gone all soyboy in his old age no, they aren’t. Let us see all the way these people are lying.

First: the statements about the war. Kiev is 200 km from the boundary. Kharkov had been preparing itself for an attack for weeks. Mariopol is very far away from every Russian position. Still, every propagandist in Europe and the US seemed to believe that either Putin takes everything before sundown, or he is failing. Newsflash: this is not your favourite videogame, and this is a big, big Country.

Second: the “defence” of Kiev. It needs North Korean levels of arrogance to make us believe that a bunch of overweight men with guns they had possibly never even held in their hands can halt the advance of the Russian army. In fact, what these videos all show, to any intelligent observer, is how utterly screwed the Ukrainians are. But no: for many days, the BBC & Co. made us believe that this motley crew of accountants and school warden was keeping Putin in check. This is a level of retardation that makes Greta Thunberg look like a genius.

Third: the Russian tactics. It took many days for the BBC to finally admit that we don’t know if Putin is unhappy with the war or not, because no one knows what their plans are. This, the BBC only admitted when even the most retarded about them started to understand that the Russians had not even begun to play in earnest. But again, if you don’t know jack of warfare and don’t understand anything of anything you are a perfect candidate for a job as a BBC journalist.

Fourth: the “science”. As in every war that was, is, and ever will be, fake numbers have great exactness. The Ukrainians say they shot five Russian helicopters on the first day, and no journalist asks them for videos, drone images, stuff like that. Instead, we got to see the same destroyed vehicle or two for days on end. A 300 dollar drone would allow to get extensive footage of any “destroyed armoured column”, but no….

Fifth: the “atrocities”. This could not be the first war in which one side does not accuse the other of wilfully harming civilians and, in fact, it isn’t. But again, every outlandish assertion is repeated and amplified without asking for any proof. You remember when they always wrote, about every opinion of Trump, “he failed to give any evidence”? Heck, the mayor of Mariupol stated yesterday that the Russians have razed to the ground an entire sector of his city, and nobody asked him for any evidence!

Sixth: the utter ignorance. How can the war cost the Russian 20 billion dollar a day? The Americans did not spend that much in Iraq, on the other side of the planet, with all sorts of services, and soldiers paid in dollar. The Russians fight basically at home, their soldiers and material costing a fraction of their American counterparts. Actually, with the Ruble suffering, this war has just become, in dollar term, very cheap. And then there is the absence of any military knowledge. If these people had a brain, they would know that logistics issues and tanks without fuel are typical issues of rapid advances. If anything, they might indicate – bar always possible logistics mistakes – that things are going better, not worse, than the Russians expected.

Seventh: Putin’s power. Here over is full of champagne journos ready to swear to you that Putin is “isolated”. Retards. If you know three things about Russia, you know that they though, hardened, patriotic boys and girls. I bet the journos country cottages that Putin is now more popular, not less. GB News yesterday was stating exactly the same, though really I did not need them to give any confirmation.

Eight: the contradictions. The entire propaganda apparatus is entirely devoid of logic. You can’t show that the Russian can destroy an entire, huge office building in Kharkov with a single missile without letting anyone with a brain understand that they can do with Kiev whatever they want, anytime, and are merely using white gloves as much as they can instead of going over Kiev with the steamroller.

Ninth: the madman. In their bigotry, several UK channels have started to question Putin’s “sanity”. If you don’t do what the West wants, you must be mad. Hey, the communists did exactly the same!

Tenth: the censorship. In the allegedly free and democratic UK I need my VPN service to access RT. In the Russian dictatorship, western sources are freely available (again, as confirmed yesterday on GB news). Let that sink in: Putin is not afraid of the Western arguments, but the West is afraid of the Russian one.

It truly is utterly disgusting how every value of Western democracy is being thrown under the bus.

But then again this is the unavoidable consequence of the COVID madness. You start giving freedoms away, nothing will ever be guaranteed: not the news you can see and, wry soon, not the opinions you can express (in the Czech Republic they have started already).