Scepticus didn’t like him one bit (and no, it’ s not in the philosophical sense)….

It is the year 330 AD and two friends (Publius Scriptor Mundabor and Rufus Flavius Scepticus) are discussing, in the privacy of their home, the Emperor Constantine, now the only ruler of the Empire for a while.

“I think the guy is a Godsend”, said Mundabor. “The Edict of Milan was really good for us and we have been able to prosper these last 17 years! Boy, thing are going well!”

How can you say that, Mundabor!” – countered Scepticus – “The guy is not good at all. At ALL! Look, in the last years he had his rival, his wife and even his son killed! Who in hades does this guy think he is, Adolphus? Come on, Mundabor, it’s the Falernian wine that makes you talk here!” quipped his friend.

“Your wine is certainly excellent, dear Scepticus, as is your company!” – said Mundabor raising the glass to his friend – “but I allow myself to think that your perspective might be a bit too narrow. Let me explain!”

“I am curious now”, said the good-humoured Scepticus.

“You see, my friend” – went on Mundabor – “the guy can be good for us and for Christ even if he an utterly horrible man for himself! And I will consider him, in fact, a great help to our religion no matter the number of children, wives, and domestic pets he has ordered to be killed!”

“Boy, that wine sure is strong!” – laughed the other.

“It certainly is!” – replied Mundabor – “but it is also so good, that it helps a man to reason! What counts is what comes out of it for Christ and for us. Would you prefer to be persecuted by a wise philosopher and perfect example of Pagan life, or to be allowed to live your life and worship God in peace by a man with a dark heart?”

“I bet you he has a dark heart!” – retorted Scepticus with energy – “the man blathers constantly about Christianity and he is, himself, not even baptised! I think the guy wants to kill everybody he pleases until he is on his deathbed, and then be baptised exactly fourteen minutes before he kicks the bucket! Seriously!”

“Granted, dear friend – answered Mundabor whilst picking another grape – this guy certainly isn’t a great example – or a little one, come to that – of a Christian life himself. But history will not look so much at what he has done to his son, as to what he has done for Christianity! And even if this is all not at all sincere, none of it, and the man is a cold-blooded bastard, and uses Christianity merely as a way to consolidate his power, is what comes out of his lies even a tiny bit less good for us?”

“Yeah, well, unless your name is Licinius, probably not!” – quipped Scepticus again. “But you see my discomfort, don’t you? Aren’t you being a little, how shall we say, cynical?”

“Perhaps I am” – said Mundabor – “but you know what I think? This conflict, and this apparent paradox, will go on for as long as Christianity lives, that is: until the Judgment! In many, many centuries, we will still have more and more of people like Constantinus and Licinius, and like Crispus and Fausta. Octavianus himself clearly had Caesarion “disappeared”, like they do it down south among the Siculi! He ended up allowing Cicero’s murder! And look how the whole world celebrates him as the great man he, with all of that, was!”.

“You know what, my friend?” – said Scepticus – “It might be that the Falernian wine is really good, because I can clearly see what you are aiming at here. Let us hope that this Constantine, bastard as he may be, gives us many years of undisturbed worship and leaves the Empire to another one who thinks like him!”

Our two friend kept chatting amiably; but we need to leave them now, because time is a tyrant, and we need to worry about other rulers, other ages, and other issues.

Still: human nature has, since then, remained the same.