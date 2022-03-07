True Leadership

If you had any doubt about who is the moral leader of the Church, this article should remove every doubt. The guiding light of the Church is the SSPX, guided by Father Pagliarani.

The linked article makes very clear what is the difference between particularism and love for the Church. I have no doubt whatsoever that the SSPX could, if they wanted, obtain from the Church a sort of “Indian reservation”. This would be very much in the interest of Francis, who could say that Tradition is not being persecuting whilst continuing to persecute it.

The SSPX priest are a very, very tiny percentage of the total of catholic priests. Therefore, allowing them to “do their thing” whilst shutting down everybody else would still allow Francis to reach a great part of his objectives.

Thankfully, Father Pagliarani does not think in this way. The Traditional Latin Mass is a patrimony of the Church and a right for every faithful and every priest. Father Pagliarani’s combative words are balm for the ears of every good-intentioned Catholic.

Also please note the absence of any vindictiveness in Father’s stance. He does not want any priest to be deprived of the possibility to celebrate the Traditional mass, not even those who consider the SSPX, for some mysterious reason, “in schism”. His fight is a fight for the Church as a whole, not his own “parish” or those who are on his side.

A true priest and a true leader.

Schismatics, my foot. We should thank God that we have the SSPX!