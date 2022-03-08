Strong And Independent Women: A Bar Tale

It is the 8th of March, international day of the Woman.

Shaquilla Brown, 33 years old, a logistics manager for a well-known delivery company, is sitting at a bar, waiting for a girlfriend of her after a long day at work. Her friend has texted her that she will be somewhat late, because of a work emergency. Work emergencies are pretty frequent in her life, too.

Shaquilla is now sitting in front of her usual Pinot Grigio, and thinks of herself. 33 now, and always blessed with good looks she made her best to enhance and maintain, she always felt the opposite sex was attracted to her. Her grandma used to say “you will get a nice husband, dear, particularly if you change your name!” . She laughed at her grandma’s old-fashioned taste in names, and at her traditional outlook on life.

Shaquilla wanted to have fun. All her girlfriends wanted the same. Their favourite female singers went from one lover to the next, and what was wrong with that? She was, also, told – by her mother first, but also at school – to make a way for herself, to be strong and independent. It seemed so good, to be strong and independent, that every woman had to aspire to it!

The times of her grandmas were gone forever. A boring life at home, clearly in submission to her husband. Who wants that? Shaquilla could not see herself in that place, in that life. Career, excitement, nice shoes, nice holidays, self-fulfilment at work and, naturally, sex, was what was in store for her!

“What’s wrong with sex? “ she asked herself. She tried it at seventeen, encouraged by some of her girlfriends; boy, it was fun! When the first one (only used to, as they used to say at school, “pop her cherry”; an event that made her feel so proud) went away, the second came (an idiot), followed by number three (a party mistake); number four left her for another one, but when she went to university she left number five for the football team player, who promptly went on to other girls.

But it didn’t matter: young, fresh, smart, she used the rest of her university and post university years to ride the Men Carousel like she is a popstar with a penchant for transgression. She even dabbed with lesbianism, but decided very fast that she really, really liked men.

She liked them strong, manly, self-assured; and they liked her, they liked her back! But they all seemed to want the same she wanted: fun with no strings attached! No biggie, she always thought. Mr Right will come along at the right time. But now, now it was the time to have fun, and build her career.

The first real crisis came at 25, when, weeks after a drunken party in Vegas with her girlfriends and a boyfriend who was good for nothing outside of the bed, she discovered her pregnancy. Her world fell over her. The end of the career? The end of all she had worked so hard for? With a man she did not want, and who did not want her, much less the baby?

The matter was taken care of in a matter of days. She cried. She promised her baby that he would be born, of course he would! Promise! But he would be born in other circumstances, and with another man. A man who is strong, responsible, faithful, understanding but not weak, encouraging her in her career, handsome, successful, and fit to be a good father.

She forgot all and rarely thought about it in the years to come.

She ordered another glass as the girlfriend had texted her something about the big “fuck up” and her being “so fucked” unless the “clusterfuck” is remedied. She smiled and thought what her grandma would have thought of that language. But her grandma had been the woman of one man. She did not even know what it is to be, as she thought with a wry smile, fucked proper.

The years went buy. She started to work. Hard. She had to prove that she was more than a honeypot, and was a proper strong and independent woman, able to pave her way in a world dominated by men.

But then she also noticed that men were different. She cried in the bathroom half an hour for a mean remark, they shrugged it off and soldiered on. She came to expect that her dedication would bring career advancement, they sent out CVs and moved on. She thought that advancement is something you deserve, they thought that advancement is something you conquer. When she realised that, she started to read all those articles in women’s magazines (the same which had encouraged her to try multiple partners of both sexes) about the glass ceiling, until she persuaded herself f the pervading sexism of a world tailored to men’s tastes and preferences.

In the meantime, the Big Three had arrived and, slowly, she discovered that man number 33 (a joke with herself; she had stopped counting a long time ago) added very little to man number 32. Slowly but surely, it was time for Mr Right. Both in itself, and because she had noticed that men were not so eager to accept her invitations to come up for a coffee, and were now easily distracted when, at parties on in bars, a young hottie walked along. Yes, Mr Right it is, then. Come on in, Mr Right! I am finally ready for you, and aren’t you a lucky, lucky man!

It was three years now and, wherever Mr Right was hiding, he was proving rather adept at it. Yes, candidates for a one night stand were still there; but not the strong, self reliant guys of her earlier years anymore. The quality was sinking, as the quantity was decreasing. Plus, the guy would have to have money and standing in life, because a strong and independent woman deserves no less! But what she wanted more, and was becoming more and more of a thought, months after months, was: a baby.

A baby!

A BABY!!

Damn, why it is so difficult to have a baby? Grandma did not seem to have problems at all!?

Shaquilla sees her girlfriend come from the distance. She greets and smiles for afar.

It is good so.

She is starting to think a bit too much.