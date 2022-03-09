Building Your Own Monument: President Zelensky, Netflix, And The Twitter Wars.

The ongoing events in the Ukraine are persuading me more and more that President Zelensky is not what the West wants you to believe. He is, more likely, a cold-blooded operator building his own fortune over the ruins of Ukraine. I might be wrong, and it would not be the first time. But stay with me for a moment and I will explain myself.

The resistance opposed by the Ukrainians in the first days could, from their perspective, be justified by the hope that the NATO would intervene, and allow them to repel the Russian operation out of sheer military might. How this could happen without triggering a nuclear war is beyond me; but hey, they must have been very optimistic people.

Still, after a week at the latest it was abundantly clear that the West would not intervene, and the EU would not even do without gas and oil. What followed was a kabuki theatre in which the Western Nations do everything to make people forget that they are financing Putin’s war, every day, with their own money. In fact, it is very realistic to say that Putin is now making more money out of rising energy prices than he is leaving on the table because of sanctions. Energy prices and sanctions which, both, will severely punish the West, now auto-sanctioning itself with high energy prices, loss of income, and big production disruptions.

Zelensky, from his vantage point, now sees his Country slowly but surely being shellacked to pieces, and the Russian restraint we have seen in the first weeks of operations is, if you ask me, not going to continue.

At some point, it’s going to be Grozny all over again, and without any reasonable hope of victory for the Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, Zelensky also rejects the extremely reasonable conditions extended to him by Russia a couple of days ago. Why would he do that? Does he really care about Ukraine? Does he really care about the safety of his civilians? How does he think he is going to win? With tweets and TV rants?

If you ask me, he is playing a cynical game. He does not want to be a reasonable loser. He wants to be a hero standing on the debris of his destroyed Country.

The Country will be half destroyed, but he will be (literally) quite the shit. He will be offered exile to the US, where book publishers will give him 20 millions for his book, and Netflix double as much for documentaries.

He will be the apostle of the peace he did not want to make.

He will be the new Yassir Arafat, fattening on the suffering of his people.

The alternative is, to him, a losing one. Accepting the very reasonable Russian conditions would make of him an intelligent loser, but a loser still. You don’t get 40 millions from Netflix for signing a treaty giving them what they want, and in this perspective, how many military and civilian lives are spared is immaterial. Zelensky is interested in building his own monument, not in saving destruction for his Country.

How could he, otherwise, be so defiant when no day passes without the West repeating to him that he is, when all rhetoric is said and done, on his own?

In 1870, after the Kingdom of Italy managed to breach the walls of Rome at Porta Pia, Pius IX’s generals offered him the next stage: dispersal of soldiers, and combat house by house until the bitter end. Pius IX said no, and ordered the troops to surrender; then a war continued without any realistic hope of victory, and leading to countless deaths out of pride and spite, is not a righteous war.

Does Zelensky realise the situation he is in? I bet he does. However, he is not interest in drawing the consequences from it. He seems more interested in building his own monument, and the lucrative contracts it will bring, instead.

Again, I might be wrong, but I think I have a good nose for these situations. I also think I understand the way social media have changed politics, with a level of toxicity and armchair general attitude not seen since the months preceding the First World War.

I might be wrong. But I still see a $40m contract for Zelensky coming.

For having his Country demolished.