A Tale of Two Bishops

Bishop Zanchetta (for you and me: Zangaytta) has just been convicted to more than 4 years for various failings connected, all of them, to him being a homo.

I have written just a short time ago about all the ways the Evil Clown promoted this guy, and even protected him after he had to officially fall from grace. Zanchetta is a wonderful example of the thuggish way of the not so holy “father”; and, for the record, by such a stubborn protection of a guy who has no business being a priest in the first place, I still suspect Francis of being a homo himself.

Let us now move our attention to Puerto Rico, where six out of seven bishops have endorsed the self-poisoning of their sheep to please stupid politicians, mad voters, and the world in general.

One of them refused. Bishop Fernandez Torres, who dared to disobey The Francis in such a gruesome way, was also very ready to sign religious exemptions for his sheep; because the guy is, as you have understood by now, actually a Catholic.

How do you think Francis reacted to this act of rebellion to the Most Humble Wheelchair Lover of Pacifism and Non Judgementalism?

Well, he removed him from his post, of course *

What do we learn from this? Something that we, unfortunately, knew already. Be a pervert, and Francis will do all he can to help you. But dare to actually be Catholic, and you will be dealt with in no time.

Whilst we are all accustomed to this evil, we need to denounce it again and again, lest this satanical individual thinks we have just got over it and consider his homoantics and his enmity with Catholicism a part of the landscape.

The only consolation in all this might be this: that Francis chose to act fast because he sees his time on this vale of tears rapidly coming to an end.

I wonder where Dante would put him.

Likely among the Sodomites.

*no link because wrong publication.