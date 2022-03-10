Mundabor’s Quite Outrageous Peace Plan Revealed

The UN has not invited me to propose this plan to them . Their bad. Nor has Zelensky, the Hero Whilst Others Die, invited me even for a tea. Therefore, out of sheer spite, I will present my Plan For A Lasting Peace here.

This plan will not happen. However, I think that some parts of it will.

If you are liable to be triggered, stop reading now.

Phase one

The war ends in the Ukraine. An annexation referendum is agreed upon and held within four weeks. This referendum is held with the same standards employed in Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia in 2020. As those elections satisfied everyone, there will be no complaints and everybody will accept the outcome.

The “Yes” to the Annexation win 65 to 35. The Ukraine is officially Russia. Great fanfare all over. Tsar Nick, from above, approves.

Phase Two:

Alexander Lukashenko announces his retirement. He also announces a Referendum (see? Democracy!!) over the reunion of Belarus to its natural mother and matrix, Great Mother Russia. Lukashenko is covered with gold by Putin, which – he reflects – is still much, much better than being shot in the head and thrown in a ditch. The Referendum takes place in 4 weeks. The “Yes” win 98 to 2.

Phase Three:

Putin annexes Transnistria. They now have a boundary with Russia. A Referendum is held. You know the drill.

Phase Four:

Russian troops enter Moldova, because of one of three thousand reasons that are never difficult to find. They deal with armed resistance in around 3 hours and 45 minutes. A Referendum is held etc.

Phase Five

Poland & Co. are scared Bidenless of Putin. Putin wants peace and prosperity for his newly rebuilt Russia.

At the Prague Agreements, it is recognised that Poland, Czech Republic, and all the Countries which accessed NATO after 1991 will remain part of NATO, but will be largely disarmed and with no nuclear weapons. In turn, Russia has the old territories of Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova treated in the same way.

OUTCOME

A huge buffer zone now exists in Eastern Europe, providing both sides with ample guarantees that they will not be used with aggressive purposes.

Peace and prosperity abound.