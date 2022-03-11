DuckDuckGo Must Go

I am afraid it’s the boot, DuckDuckGo…

Oh, how the little have fallen!

I have tried, in the last years, to help DuckDuckGo as I could. Whilst aware of the obvious superiority of Google as a search engine, I wanted to use DuckDuckGo for their promise of neutrality.

DuckDuckGo has just reneged on their promise. They will be expunged from all my browsers on all my devices.

I wonder why they had to be so stupid. It is difficult to explain stupidity, but please allow me to try.

It seems to me that a fairly common mechanism is in place. Initially, a small company exists, and thrives, because it challenges the status quo and the flawed big actors. As the company grows, though, it wants to become exactly like the big actors it was criticising. They likely start to have a marketing department, and an equality department, and some other useless department. They start to parrot all others. Probably they start to be under pressure within their own company to betray the same principles to which they owe their existence.

Being people of the Soy Generation, they have no spine to counter the mob and the tide of tyranny for which they advocate. I am sure every thinking head at DuckDuckGo knows the damage their embracing censorship will do to them (yes, boys and girls: burying unwanted news below a ton of desired news is straight censorship). Still, they have no spine to resist the pressure. The result is, sadly, in the link I have posted.

The one above might work as an explanation of why DuckDuckGo has abandoned their very founding principles. However, it does not work as excuse, then censor is who censorship does.

DuckDuckGo was, likely, used largely by people who actually care about unfiltered, uncensored news, and I don’t think many of their users will approve the betrayal of a position of principle merely because they happen to agree with their take on Ukraine. Many will, also, disagree even with their position on Ukraine.

In the end, though, how much damage it makes to them is irrelevant to me: they are gone, today.

Kick them out of your browsers on all your device. In other words: sanction and cancel them.

Useless hypocrites like these ones should not exist.

