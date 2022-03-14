Is OneSearch The New DuckDuckGone?

After DuckDuck is Gone, the search is on for alternative, unbiased search engines.

I honestly did not know any. My plan was to ask at some point (I am doing it today) and use Google in the meantime. I have made a couple of tests and I have found that it is easier to find alternative searches on page 2 and 3 of a Google search than scrolling down from a mediocre search engine like DuckDuckGone.

Several messages on my inbox have, however, suggested a search engine called OneSearch.

They promise, among other things, “pure, unfiltered results”; which is promising but very, very generic.

Now, I will take this with a pinch of salt because, as far as I know, those damn ducks at DuckDuckGone still have the gall to maintain that they have unfiltered results. It is, therefore, unclear to me whether OneSearch understand “unfiltered” in the liberal way (“I don’t filter; I merely take away disinformation!”) or in the proper way (“I don’t filter; this means that I do not apply any filter”).

If readers could direct to explicit, detailed statements from OneSearch on this I would be grateful. I fact, I would say that if OneSearch is honest, *they should be plastering the Internet with ads stating that they will not do exactly whatDuckDuckGone has just started to do*. Failing which, I don’t know, but they might be just as fake as the other shop.

Unbiased means unbiased. Neutral means neutral. A search engine doesn’t get to decide what he wants to “protect” me from, or how it wants to “save my time”.

If there are other suggestions, please let me know, but please no link dump: click around, see what the search engines says about bias, then write a message with a link and some comment.

Thanks

M