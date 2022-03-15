Hostage Taking, The Ukrainian Way

One of the things that infuriates me most these days is the way the Western media swallows whole the most absurd propaganda coming from the Ukraine.

In the very last days, Zelensky was on record with saying that, in order to get Kiev, the Russians would have had to kill everybody.

The guy was, clearly, weaponising the civil population against Russia. He was saying that every civilian is a fighter, and the Russians will have to deal with every boy and old man, possibly with every woman and girl, too.

Do you believe that a guy like this gives orders to his people not to shoot at the Russians from the roofs of hospitals and apartment buildings? I don’t. In fact, I would say that this is exactly the kind of guy who gives those exact orders, and then uses the unavoidable Russian reaction for propaganda purposes.

I actually think, as I have stated in the past, that Zelensky does not care how many civilians die. What he cares for is the edification of the Zelensky monument for the well-paid use of the Western media.

It is also not difficult to see how a guy who reasons in this way is not interested in humanitarian corridors. If the mass casualties among Civilians are the way you are trying to force a NATO intervention, you will not want to deprive yourself of civilians.

It seems to me that there is nothing I don’t say moderate or smart, but decent in this guy. He is using Goebbels’ tactics and Goebbels’ arguments. A Commander in Chief who cares for his people would try to keep them out of harm’s way as much as possible (Catholic doctrine, too!), and would order his soldiers not to keep fighting wherever there is no realistic prospect of success (Catholic doctrine, three!)

From a military or diplomatic point of view, the guy is in a rabbit hole. Even the rabid Western propaganda is now increasingly more openly admitting that Russia will win this war and will reach its military objectives. They will not be stopped by terrified 18 old guys sent to the front after three days of training, and desperately trying to get out of this alive. Nor will NATO accept to start their own military operations in Ukraine; not ever, but particularly not after the message sent by Putin in the very last days, hitting Western Ukraine and making very clear to the West that they are sailing very close to the wind.

Ukraine is not what you think it is. It is a cruel thug-ocracy with no democratic legitimacy, no interest in the safety of its civilians, and corrupt to what might well be Liberian dimensions.

Also, a warning to the West: corruption does not stop in front of tragedies. I can well imagine that the “help” business will become a huge trough for the clique of corrupt puppeteers who run the Country. Cynical, you say? Look what happened in Yugoslavia, or in Sri Lanka after the tsunami, and you will have no more doubts.

Putin is not a saint, for sure. But the idea that these people would be in any way, shape or form better than him, I find it absolutely staggering.