Francis Being Francis, Or: The Consecration That Wasn’t.

Sancta Maria, ora pro nobis

So, the Evil Clown has announced yesterday that he will proceed to the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the Day of the Annunciation.

Does it count? If you ask me, emphatically no.

Firstly, the consecration requested by the Blessed Virgin is made in union with the Bishops of the world. This is, undoubtedly, not the case here.

Secondly, a consecration that includes Russia in the consecration of something else is, also, not what was asked. Same as consecrating all the people of the world, the consecration of this and that takes away from the very special meaning of the Consecration, meant to address one nation and one nation only: Russia.

The fact that, for many – like me – the Ukraine is, historically, Russia, does not make things better, but worse. This consecration says to the world that Russia and the Ukraine are two well distinct, separate identities. It is like consecrating Russia and Crimea. If you do, you are saying that Crimea is not Russia. This is a political statement in the middle of an allegedly religious one. If the Blessed Virgin says Russia, you say Russia. No additions, no subtractions, no separate will and intention from the will and intention of the Blessed Virgin.

The entire things smack, also, of political expediency. This consecration comes out of political pressure, not deeply felt devotion for the Blessed Virgin. It is Francis making himself beautiful, not Francis experimenting with Catholicism. It is, basically, a stunt.

I would not expect anything different from this man. If I heard him recite the Our Father, I would pay attention that he does find anything he needs to improve on it! (Oh, wait….. AAAARRGHHH!!!).

I suggest you just ignore the stunt. It is merely another example of political expediency and search for the easy applause.

It is, in the end, merely Francis being Francis.