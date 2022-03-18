Neglect Christ, Be Neglected By Christ

No accompanying anyone to euthanasia for this guy.

Even a person of limited intelligence, like Francis, is able to understand that we are marching very rapidly towards a world devoid of priests. Where the guy starts going all Francis, though, is where he says that “there are thousands of explanations”, but then manages to not mention any real one.

Now, let us imagine for a moment that Francis believes in God and cares for the Church. In that case, someone would try to tell him that the crisis of vocation is not something that depends on the world, but that it depends on the Church.

The Church has failed first, the world and its lures only finished the job, as they had the battleground all for them.

Wealth and faith are not mutually exclusive. In the past, some of the wealthiest places in the world also had thriving Catholic communities (think Bavaria, or the Netherlands) and aggressively expanding ones (as in the United States). When the Church is strong, the world yields to Her power. Heck, even a fake conservative like Benedict caused a noticeable increase in vocations in just a few years.

Francis either knows it and does not care, of he is too dumb to make the connection between V II and crisis of vocation. I say it’s the first, because there is only so much one can be dumb.

It is also evident even to people who absolutely do not care for the religious phenomenon that Europe is de-Christianising. This is not surprising. Not many want to be social workers in black, constantly worried about earthly issues like poverty but not caring for the heavenly ones, like salvation. Here in the UK, a social worker has around the same standard of living a priest has, but he can live in a homo relationship or even in a homo so-called “marriage”, which his Father Georgina counterpart cannot do.

Are there good priests and good vocations left? For sure. But they will obviously be fewer and fewer, as the Vatican becomes more and more a den of homosexual iniquity.

How to solve the problem? The remedy is extremely simple:

Catholicism

Proper, authentic, unadulterated Catholicism. In the Liturgy, in the seminaries, in the catechisms, in the schools, in the families, in the dioceses, in the media and, obviously, in Rome.

Catholicism is, if properly promoted, an irresistible, because supernatural force. There is no level of wealth that will discourage from vocations in a healthy Catholic environment, where vocations are fostered and put to good use.

Instead, we have, just some days ago, been informed that the German Bishops are going to follow their reprobate Belgian colleagues and releasing some sort of guidelines meant to accompany to hell those who want to commit suicide by euthanasia. Then they complain they have no vocations. Imagine how many honest, well-intentioned young men experiencing a vocation have desire to either be accomplices in such monstrosities or be persecuted by the very Church for wanting to be good Catholic priests.

A Church that neglects Christ is a Church that is neglected by Christ.

If Francis and his ilk believed in Him, things would go differently.