Boots On The Ground, Or: NATO Mercenaries And Us

The recent Russian attack on the military basis in Western Ukraine, about which the Western media were astonishingly stingy with details, appears to have killed (according to whom you read) between 180 and 280 NATO mercenaries. Boy, I think the daily rate for mercenaries has just gone up, a lot.

But I have other questions about it:

1) Are the populations of the NATO Countries aware that we are sending mercenaries to a war theatre? A mercenary is a mercenary whatever the name you give him. We should be informed and able to say what we think.

2) How is sending mercenaries in the Ukraine not a hostile NATO act? Why should sending highly specialised soldiers not be a hostile act, but sending greener, drafted soldier be? Granted, the mercenaries would fight with Ukraine uniforms, but a hostile intention is a hostile intention whatever the uniform that is employed.

I am not saying that it is always wrong to employing mercenaries. What I am saying is that the country employing mercenaries is choosing a less politically laden, if more expensive, way to achieve a “boots on the ground” situation, which, however you colour it, it’s still boots on the ground.

This is a dangerous development, which could escalate in a very, very dangerous way, and which should be subject to public debate and scrutiny; so that, if we are nuked tomorrow, we at least know why and because of whose fault.

In my eyes, the energies of the NATO Countries would be much better employed making clear to Zelensky & Co. that the inevitable is coming and that he should get to grips with the idea of doing what is reasonable rather than letting his civilians die in the hope of lucrative media contracts for him, and of an easy escape for his Nazi hounds of the Azov battalions.

The cognitive dissonance of your average, brainwashed European voter must also be staggering: the Ukraine seems to permanently be about to win and on the bring of annihilation at the same time, according to the emotions that the Western Media want to excite at any given time.

Fact: innocent people are dying unnecessarily every day to feed the Evil Globalist Empire.

Their blood is mainly on Zelensky’s and his supporters’ hands. Then Putin is waging a, comparatively, mild war, countered with harsh rhetoric and civilian hostage taking.