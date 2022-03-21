Francis Prays The Lord’s Prayer

Mar 21

Our Father, Who art in heaven with Saint Joseph,
Hallowed be Thy Name and the names of all those who work for peace.
Thy Kingdom of Equality come.
Thy Will be done,
on earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily organic bread, but also social justice,
And forgive us our trespasses, and our sins against Mother Earth,
as we forgive the undocumented who trespass,
And lead us not into temptation, and into Traditionalism,
but deliver us from evil, and from Catholics. Amen.

