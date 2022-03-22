Ukraine: Seven Lies Exposed

The amount of propaganda I am seeing in the Western Mass Media would make North Korea proud. I think that it behooves this little effort to counter it.

Let me count (some of) the ways.

First Lie: The Shopping Centre

Countless journalist tears have been shed over the shopping centre that was bombed by the Russians. Conveniently, said journalists have forgotten to tell us that several videos had emerged on TikTok and elsewhere, showing that the place was used to shelter armoured vehicles and weapons; which makes sense, as the Russians are targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the Ukrainians want to have ordnance outside of those, and near the expected combat zones. Still, not a word has been said over it. “Russians bomb shopping centre” sounds so much more “slava Ukraina” than “Russians destroy Ukrainian weapons depo in empty shopping centre”.

Second Lie: Azov Battalion

I still have to hear the first mention of the Azov Battalion from any Western MSM. I don’t mean the accusations of atrocity, the racist blood in their veins, the threats to the civilian population, the utter insanity of all that. No. I am missing a mention of their very existence. It’s like the famine in North Korea. As big as an elephant, but no one sees it.

Third Lie: the soldier victims

The Ukrainian are good at the “they will have to kill us all” rhetoric. This makes of every civilian a combatant and give them a convenient facade for refusing surrender. Fine, play Japan in WWII if you really want to. But then don’t tell me that all these combatants are suddenly innocent victims when the Russian bomb the place. You can’t be both combatant and civilian when it’s convenient.

Fourth Lie: The Failing Mega Super Duper Power

Another blatant contradiction we see every day is the pushing of two completely contradictory military arguments at the same time: in these propaganda fantasies, Putin cannot even stage reasonable progress against the Ukraine; therefore, he wants to go against the entire NATO and swallow Poland. This is stupidity beyond Thunberg level. Everybody with a mic and a camera in front of him seems to believe both assertions.

Fifth Lie: the Ukrainian success nobody can see.

Barely a mention of the 60,000 or more soldiers stuck and now almost surrounded in the East of the Country, south west of Kharkov. Every outlandish report of the Ukrainians accepted without question, but only very sporadic, very rare videos of isolated tanks or armoured vehicle captured. This strong, active, counterattacking Ukrainian army appears to be nowhere. I tell you where they are: in the basements of civilian infrastructure in every major city in the Ukraine. Makes for good headlines when the Russians strikes. Also, I have seen a super retarded journalist of Deutsche Welle ( DW) standing in front of the ruins of a huge shopping centre and saying that the (brave) Ukrainian flak might have destroyed the missile, and all that mess is the result of the debris. No one should doubt the great capabilities of the Great Ukrainian Army. Slava Ukraina!

Sixth Lie: violence and hate go unreported

The Ukrainian Army puts on Facebook an official message stating that “Russian prisoners will be slaughtered like pigs”. A famous Ukrainian Doctor of the now famed “medical angels” goes on record saying he has given his doctors order to castrate every Russian prisoner. A journalist on YouTube states they should start killing Russian children, and mentions Heinrich Himmler as an example to imitate. No mention of all this on any Western MSM.

Seventh Lie: civilian hostages.

Listen here, Sherlock: those who are winning and besieging have no interest at all in having civilians inside, much less in bombing them. They want to have them all out so they can go medieval on the enemies that have remained inside, as seen in Syria. Also, the “corridors” can be used, as also seen in Syria, by soldiers who don’t want to die to escape the theatre of operation and go back to their villages. Unsurprisingly, the Ukrainian army does not want the civilians to go away and prefers to have them as hostages to cry “crime against humanity”. Let me say it once again: the Ukrainian government does not care how many civilians die; the more of them die, the louder they will cry and hope that the West intervenes.

Well, that’s enough info for today.

Food for thought, I think.

Do not ever believe again anything the Western MSM tell you, unless it is verified by decent sources.