Two Reflections About Slavery

Dear readers,

As I might have written before, I suffer from allergies.

I have a strong allergy to everything that concerns political correctness and the unquenchable thirst of a stupid generation to sit in judgment of every generation that came before them.

I have, also, an additional strong allergy to every member of the Royal Family who is not the late Prince Philip (who had, at least, a remarkable freshness about him) and, of course, Lizzy (who, at least, knows how to try to serve with dedication and honour).

As a result of this, reading about alleged apologies, or half apologies, about slavery in the past of the (great) British Empire, and the outrage that came from the usual corner of the professionally outraged, is more than my health allows me to do. Still, even if you refuse to delve into it, the headlines of the professionally outraged hit you without you being able to do anything about it. These days, I am grateful I just don’t see as many picture of Royal Woke Bitch anymore. You give thanks for small graces.

Still, I would like to sow here, on my little effort, the seed of a reflection or two, which will, hopefully, contribute to the one or other among my fourteen readers putting things in perspective.

The first

Whilst we are all sinners, there is no doubt in my mind that an awful lot of Christian slave owners were, in all ages, much better and more compassionate humans than those who, today, play outrage.

The second

It is unquestionable that it is infinitely better to be born a slave than not to be born at all. Still, all those who decry the lives lived in slavery never decry the lives that were not allowed to live at all.

Food for thoughts, I think.