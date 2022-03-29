Life On Planet Cuckhold

The pathetic Oscar Night has (to those few who watched it) given another example of the parallel, very stupid, evil, and extremely emasculated planet these Hollywood buffoons live in.

There is this guy called Chris Rock. You know already there is no apology this man will not stoop to, so everybody in Hollywood knows the guy is a punching bag.

Then there is this guy called Will Smith. Amazingly, he was supposed to be a comedian a long time ago. This guy is a very public cuckold, wearing his own horns and his wife’s repeated adultery as a badge of modernity. A Turbocuck, so to speak, and one who undermines the most basic Christian values in a very public, very Hollywood way. If your wife is an Atomic Slut, there is no way to try to be cool about it, Will.

Well, Punching Bag makes a very innocuous joke about the hair of Atomic Slut. Turbo Cuckold actually laughs. But then he sees Atomic Slut – who, make no mistake, is an Atomic Bitch, too – totally incensed.

“Oh oh” – thinks Turbo Cuckold – “unless I do something dry fast here, there is no way I am getting any action for the next six months, no matter how hard I grovel! Desperate times call for desperate actions! SuperCuck to the rescue!”

And so, like a superhero of an extremely stupid movie, Turbo Cuckold puts on his SuperCuck costume, jumps on the stage and proceeds to slap Punching Bag, safe in the knowledge that:

A) Punching Bag will not react, or sue him.

B) He will get (some) Action Points with Atomic Slut, and

C) He will get Woke Points with the Hollywood #cuckmetoo intelligentsia (or I should say dementsia). After which, and a heavy expletive absolutely de rigueur in The Black Man, he proceeds, according to witnesses, to cry like a baby.

Alas, I doubt the stunt had the desired effect. Not only the guy looked like a very, very spoiled child to everybody who does not live in Madhouse Hollywood, but his flaunting of the most elementary rules of Christian decency and proper manliness attracted the most delicious, if at times not entirely chaste, mockery from the normal people out there, those who read Breitbart or the Gateway Pundit, believe in the True God, understand morality, know what it is supposed to be to be a man, and know how to write an apposite comment.

Poor Turbo Cuckold. His alternative morality is not taking root outside of Madhouse Hollywood. He looks like the grovelling, desperate owner of a Hollywood Mangina, whose only desire is to keep being an abject half man, and signal virtue any way he can so he can forget what a pathetic excuse of a man he is.

And no, I don’t think it was staged. Mad as they are, this is not how people in Hollywood want to be seen by all those normal men and women out there; those who are supposed to , you know, give them a livelihood.

Still, we had another example of a truism every man has always known, and Hollywood has entirely forgotten:

Life on Planet Cuckold is a miserable existence.