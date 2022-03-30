The Anti Child Grooming Law

In Florida, Governor De Santis has promoted and vigorously defended a law meant to prevent homosexual indoctrination of little children. This alone tells you how serious the situation has become, and how evil our opponents are.

The Devil’s side has immediately called the measure the “don’t say gay” bill. It already makes me angry that these people need to always distort the nature of things in order to promote their perversion (but then again, distorting the nature of things is what perversion is all about).

What, however, really infuriates me is that the centrist and centre right outlets immediately adopted the slogan and keep repeating the moniker, even if only to support the Governor’s initiative.

Let me make this very clear: if you adopt the language of the enemy, the enemy wins. This applies not only in this case, but always.

Every time one uses “gay’ for “homosexual”, “homophobic” for “Christian” or “normal”, “fat phobic” for “sensible”, “voter equality” for “voter fraud”, “equity” for “communism”, and countless other leftist-mandated expression, he is giving the opponent the right to occupy strategic ground and win in the end. Put it another way, your mouth must be where your conviction is: you can’t condemn sodomy and try to be nice about it.

The same happens for all the initials and the Alphabet salads of all sorts.

Why does “our” (more or less) side do this? In part this is, if you ask me, pure laziness: using terms you already see used to give your readers/viewers/hearers a quick frame of reference. This is bad and must stop.

In much bigger part it comes, I think, from that most pernicious of modern diseases: the virus of niceness. The writer on “our” (more or less) side wants to get credentials of moderation, reasonableness, and lack of bigotry. He might even think that being so “sensible” will help his cause. The problem is that our opponents do not care one bit for the way you express yourself, and will crucify you anyway.

Therefore, the Anti Child Grooming Law must be called just that. Similarly, Walt Disney should never be mentioned without the attribute “child grooming enablers”.

“The Child Grooming Enablers at Walt Disney have, once again, expressed their disapproval of the Anti Child Grooming Law sponsored by Governor De Santis”.

See? It has quite a ring!

Let us stop with this niceness nonsense. Our opponent have nothing o& it.

He who wants to win a battle needs to learn not to give his opponent the high ground first.