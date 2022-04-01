Not An Easy Post

It is not easy for me to write this.

However, it has to be.

Everything else would be dishonest. And I do not want to be dishonest.

In the last weeks, particularly after the start of the war in the Ukraine, I started feeling a discomfort that grew with every day. I realised this:

I am always in the minority.

And this makes me angry.

And this makes me ugly.

And this makes me… unkind.

How can 95% of the Brits be wrong, and only myself and a couple of grumpy old men and women right? Could it not be that Ukraine is a freedom-loving democracy, abortion a necessary evil, and a homosexual person born that way?

Why – I asked myself -, why do I always have to be so angry, so isolated, and so unkind?

I look around me, and everybody is so kind. They are so accepting. They are so inclusive, and they are so included. A war breaks out, and they are all there, cheering each other wherever they can, happy to be part of a great group!

Me? I am always in the opposition. Always the angry guy. Always the inflexible guy. Always so unkind.

This, my dear readers, ends today.

I want to be liked; I want to feel part of a group. I want to feel good as I cry “slava Ukraina!” I want my goodness to be seen as I decry all sorts of social, racial, economic, and sexual oppression! I want to look in the mirror and think that I am changing the world!

Therefore, my soon-to-be former friends, I will close this blog, because it is full of people who are just unkind; who don’t understand the gays; who are not inclusive and accepting, and who are intolerant and should, therefore, have their bank account frozen, their mortgage defaulted, and their house repossessed. This will teach them, I am sure, to be as tolerant as I am.

There, I have said it.

This blog ends today.

Mundabor (he/him).