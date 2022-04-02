Look, the video posted here might be a fake. I don’t know Russian, and I would not be able to recognise the place.

But you know what? It makes sense.

It makes total sense that a bunch of desperate fanatics – people who know they have nothing to lose, because the Donbas militia would not be kind to them – would do absolutely all it takes to try to drag the West into the war, or hope that international outrage forces their enemies to retreat.

These are Nazis of the worst sort. These people do not care for the lives of civilians. Hitler did the same. He refused mass evacuation of the populations in Prussia and Silesia, it being his opinions that if they were weak enough to be incapable to stop the Russian advance, they would deserve everything that happens to them. Plus, the massacres would give Goebbels & Co. more ammo for their “fight to the death” message.

It is also absolutely credible that they would shoot from the roofs of houses and schools. This is what the Iraqis did. Then, when the Russians shoot on the schools, they are the war criminals.

Mind, I am sure there will be bastards on both sides. This is kind of civil war (the Ukrainians are, actually, Russians in their matrix, like the Belarusian; and troops from Donbas are fighting on several fronts, which isn’t going to make things prettier after all the Ukrainians have done in Eastern Ukraine in the last years), and this kind of thing is always messy and dirty, more than a normal was already is.

Think with your head.

Think of the Palestinians using ambulances to transport terrorists. Think of the Iraqis shooting at Italian troops from the roof of a hospital, or hiding in mosques.

Think why on earth a bunch of Nazis in Ukraine, who are fanatics on their own and much more assured of a terrible retribution at the hands of their enemies than Palestinians and Iraqis always were, would not do the same.