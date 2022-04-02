Oh Ye Of Little Faith!!

Mundabor, Self-Portrait, 2022

Every year I think that, this time, nobody will fall for my April’s fool post to the point of writing a comment. Still, there always seem to be the one or the other who does not pay much attention to the calendar ;).

But really, I thought you thought better of me… 😉 I thought, in fact, that, upon reading yesterday’s blog post, you would have thought “either this blog has been hacked, or there’s something going on here, because Mundabor is not wired this way. Wait, today is….”. Most have, I must say, got it right, and the comments were very funny. Disappointingly, not all.

Well, let me confirm in writing, explicitly, for those of you who have such little faith in me: yes, it was an April’s fool. It was, in fact, an April’s fool so laden with irony and, at times, sarcasm, (freezing the bank accounts of my readers and have their houses repossessed? So that they become “as tolerant as I am”? Really??) that I really thought a serious follower of this blog would immediately get it.

So, now that the 2nd April has come upon us, let me reassure those of you of little faith with some crumbles of useful information.

First: I love being in the minority. I always was, and always will be. Since I was a little child, I always refused to go with the flow. I always despised – even as a child – those who do things they don’t want to do in order to be accepted, or to be with the “cool kids”. But already as a child, I learned that people instinctively know who is a leader and who is a follower. Be of independent mind and say it out loud, and you will see that the so-called “cool kids” seek your approval. This has been, again, my experience since a child, and something that strengthened in me the will not to go with the flow.

I am not even cool. I am uber-cool, and always was. Live with it. That someone should think that I would just throw in the towel and accept to be just another sheep going around bleating “Slava Ukraina” or “gays” or “marriage equaliteee”, I find a tad grating.

Second: I will never sell to the world. Not now, not ever. I cannot promise you that, should real, hard persecution come, God will give me the grace to not bow my head. But one thing I can promise you: I certainly have sufficient grace to not sell out for social advantages or conveniences; again, a reader of this blog should know this darn well by now.

Third: I like my blog. If I were to stop writing, it would be for reasons of health, or changing life circumstances, or some other reason that is nothing of which Christ would disapprove.

I am a warrior ant. Warrior ants don’t care a straw whether the world likes them or not.

Fourth: Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. (Mt 5:11). I don’t expect my Catholicism to be easy. It never was (even in my family) and it never will be (outside of it). I have lost “friends”, and boast of it. Truly, I am incapable of giving a dried fig for people who have lost my esteem. But I, and all of us, know that there is a price to pay, and we need not only to be happy to pay the price, but to try to enjoy it as we do.

We were never told it would be easy. We were, actually, told it would be difficult. We will never be chanting “Kumbaya” in the moonlight together with a bunch of idiots.

I prefer it this way.