Francis Limps, And Yours Truly Reassures His Readers

These days, I am trying to avoid all news of the Evil Clown. However, I am always awaiting for signs of this always rumoured, but never seen disease. It is now, if memory serves, nine months since the emergency operation which was alleged to have found an incurable cancer and the man was, up to now, just unchanged and, in case, a bit fatter than before.

Francis has now landed in Malta, and the video seems, to me, to have some news. It is clear that the guy limps. It’s not a small limp, either, of the John Wayne sort. It’s impossible not to notice it. I also notice that the cut of the video chosen by the FrancisRegime does not contain and footage of the guy going down the stairs of the aeroplane. It seems to me it would have made the issue even more evident.

I have never seen Francis limp before. I have seen him doing an awful lot of horrible stuff, like separating the hands of the praying boy, but he was never limping whilst doing it.

I am not a doctor, so I can’t say anything here. I also notice the guy is past 85, so a small muscular issue would likely cause him to limp. He is also clearly corpulent, which means that at his age his knees are likely begging for some of the mercy he never has for Catholics. In fact, he looks quite different, now, from the man who was made pope on that fateful day of nine years ago.

Still, I wonder whether this issue could, in some way, be linked to the rumoured cancer?

In case you think that I might be wishing that the guy dies, be reassured that I do. I wish him a painless death, today, now. I wish him salvation, too. But please, Lord, in your Goodness, have the guy saved, but gone, today.

If anybody with a medical background can take a gander at the very short video and comment on whether this might be related to the elusive cancer of which nobody can ever see any evidence, I would be very grateful.

Ah, I forgot.

Francis will be heretical in Malta, and even more heretical on the plane back to Rome.

I will do my best to ignore him, but no guarantees.