The Lift, The Sciatica, And Who Knows What Else

Bergoglio’s abdomen does appear disproportionately large compared to his head and the rest of his body that can be seen. This could be from ascites, which is accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity in which the organs reside. This happens from blockages of the liver (hepatic) circulation from cancer, cirrhosis, congestive heart failure, kidney failure. This fluid can be removed in a fairly simple procedure for comfort and to relieve pressure on the lungs, but will re-accumulate. He looks weak. In some frames his color appears sallow, but others he’s pink. The limpy gait could just be arthritic knees/hips. He does not look strong or healthy. Reader Grassroots Gonzo

Read above the comment of Grassroots Gonzo, who appears to be a member of the medical profession, concerning Francis’ look in Malta. We obviously don’t know, but we can see already that the guy is not as healthy as he used to be.

We also now know that, on his way back from Malta, he took the lift to board the plane. It is also confirmed that this was the first time. Again, he does not look in his prime.

The article linked above also makes clear why Francis is limping: sciatica. I think we had read about this before, but it is the first time that I notice such a pronounced limping.

Age leads, most times, to health problems. In his case, I’d say that the obvious increase in weight since his accession to the papacy has certainly not helped him.

I do not wish him any suffering. I sincerely wish him, as I do to everybody, eternal happiness in heaven. But a conversion is, at this point, not really in the cards, and belongs to the realm of the supernatural.

What I wish to the Church, and to all of us, is that we are freed from the evil influence of this evil man.