As I write this, Twitter is rising 20% in pre-market after it was announced that Elon Musk acquired more than 9% of the shares in what is called a “silent” participation.

Musk has been a critic of the platform for a while. In fact, he has been rumoured to be among the investors for Trump’s new social media platform, Truth Social, that is currently in its beta phase.

What does this tell us?

It tells us that market participants recognise that woke-ism destroys immense value. The possibility of Twitter being forced (make no mistake: Elon Musk is no “silent” type: in time, he will put growing pressure on the company to stop censoring) to behave like a decent company was enough to let the share price explode.

Imagine what Twitter could have become, if the woke folks had not hampered its ability to thrive. As it is, Twitter was trading, before today’ announcement, below the IPO price more than eight years ago. Clearly, Elon Musk (a man who, by all his talk about saving the planet etc., has a huge ability to multiply his and his shareholder’s fortunes: Paypal, Tesla, and SpaceX are abundant evidence of that) sees an untapped potential in the end of the woke ideology.

Herein lies a lesson for Walt Disney, Netflix & Co.

Stop with your woke politics, or you will run the risk of being swallowed by people who recognise the potential of the companies you run, after you have been kicked out.