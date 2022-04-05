Did Putin Just Win Two Elections?

He taught them all

It seems to me that the Western MSM have now become the PC version of the old Pravda. The distortion, obfuscation, and outright open propaganda are just staggering. Unfortunately, the sheep keep happily grazing all the lies, and bleating with enthusiasm the easy slogans proposed to them.

Luckily, not everybody is a sheep. In Hungary and Serbia, a lot of people apparently aren’t.

In both Countries, the anti-globalist candidates were branded “Putin allies”. In both Countries, the anti-globalist candidates won convincingly. Why, then, do the Western MSM not state that Putin is an election winner? I will tell you why: because if they did, they would have to recognise that their incessant propaganda does not work always, and there are still sufficient people out there with their eyes wide open to the reality of modern information warfare.

This, they prefer not to do. If an anti NWO order candidate, who recognises that Putin is on his side, convincingly wins a democratic election (certainly the case in Hungary, I don’t know exactly how things work in Serbia), they will belittle, insult, or deflect, but they will never admit that a substantial number of voters think that they, the MSM, are part of the problem.

And Vladimir Putin is part of the solution.