The Antidote

You can do worse than spending your time (admittedly, you will need a lot of it) listening to the daily shows of The Duran. They give you a very realistic, accurate, intelligent analysis of the events in the Ukraine. They talk a lot, and they take time to make the point. They are, however, more to the point than most others on this format.

This particular show (which is one week old today) is particularly illuminating, because it gives to the average, brainwashed Westerner a very accurate – and rather sobering – account of the situation of the Ukraine.

You will need 2 hours of your life to have a full picture. However, it is a good investment considering how much time one has to spend to find a good overall picture of the situation.

The “bong” segment (starting at around 47:30 minutes) is, in fact, quite funny, too. By the by, predictably, Scott Ritter had his Twitter account suspended, because hey…

In short: the Ukrainian army is toast. Toast does not mean that they will be pulverised in the next twelve and a half minutes. It means that they have no chance of recovering from their human and territorial losses, because the Russians now have the situation under control to an extent that their victory is, if certainly away in time (this is not a videogame), all but assured.

A big learning point is, though, the interpretation of the Russian “withdrawal” from the outskirts of Kiev, something so brilliant I must say I was utterly fascinated.

I also fully agree with the analysis of what has likely happened in Bucha.

However, the biggest takeaway from me is a simple one, that is, a useless massacre is going on day after day because of the convergence of the following factors: 1) the inability of a Nazi-riddled Ukrainian army and government to manage the inescapable defeat; 2) the inability of the Western powers to admit that the sanctions have failed, the war will go on, and Russia will win it; 3) the constant propaganda barrage in the West, making it difficult for the very same Western governments to tell their own twitter heroes that it is time to be reasonable now, because people are dying and an entire country will be cut into very little pieces.

Please direct your friends looking for info to this site, and to the site of Patrick Lancaster for news straight from the front.

We are in dire needs of antidotes to the dominant propaganda narrative.