Mariopol: Reason Seems To Prevail

Don’t get me wrong: I am impressed by the resilience and hardiness of the Ukrainian troops. I obviously think they should be treated fairly. I am persuaded that they have fought bravely, and that their fight should be respected.

Still, there is an issue to consider here: there is a clear element of Neonazis in the Ukrainian army. The Azov Battalions are obviously the ones with the worst problem, but Neonazis are present all over the Ukrainian army.

As we all know, Nazis are no snowflakes. When they fight, they fight very hard, and many of them fight to the end. Look at Germany during WW II! If there is a thing Nazi soldiers do well, it is to die fighting. Therefore, I was afraid that the scenario that might be happening is the Nazi elements among the soldiers threatening to kill those who are intentioned or make moves to surrender. This clearly isn’t an easy thing to do when everybody is armed, but you can’t exclude such measures, particularly when a part of the “regular” troops are terrified nineteen years old boys, and the Nazis are hardened soldiers with the benefit of intensive, year long Western training.

Thankfully for everybody, but particularly the Ukrainian soldiers, it seems that this will not be happening. The surrender of more than 1000 soldiers in Mariopol, announced by the Russian army and obviously taken seriously by the Western press, who report it en masse (hint: it means they are factually certain it’s true), indicates to me that reason will prevail in the end, and we will have no senseless massacre in Berlin, 1945 style.

If the news is confirmed (and I really, like you, can’t see why the Russians would invent something like this when even my cat knows they control all Mariopol that counts, and have the residual Ukrainian forces bottled up in two factories and a small section of the port; which, clearly, means the Russians can bomb everybody at their heart’s content without fear of civilian victims), we will soon have videos of the defeated Ukrainian soldiers.

A video saying more than one thousand words, or two thousands Ukrainian lies, and the view of one thousand surrendered soldiers would be very, very different from the usual mediatic lies of this war (the destroyed Ukrainian tanks with, or even without, a “Z” painted over them; the destroyed tanks taken from videogames, and so on). It would be a brutal wake-up call; not for the Twitter people (who will keep believing the Goebbelsian propaganda to the end, and will invent some conspiracy theory afterwards), but for the other soldiers and the Ukrainian civilians, who will, at some point, understand that reality has caught up with them and it is finally time to deal with it.

If the news is confirmed, today is a good day. A senseless massacre does not help anyone and is only an immense waste of lives. When there is no realistic prospect of victory, an army should stop fighting.