Happy Francis-Free Easter!

Maundy Thursday has arrived again and, thankfully, good old Earth still keeps spinning. We are now about to embark in the re-evocation of the most solemn, crushing, glorious events ever lived in the whole history of humanity.

Not for the first time, I am going to spend these days in a completely Francis-free manner. I will avoid every article talking of him. I will ignore everything he says. I will just bury him before he is buried (please, Lord, make it happen soon!).

I do not care if the man dances the tango with a trannie, or washes the feet of a Satanist, or states that if you pray in Latin you are an enemy of Christ, or does something else that is outlandish and utterly foolish, as is his custom.

There is Catholicism, and then there is Francis. Why God allowed such a situation to happen (a pope who is a caricature of what he should be) is, to me, very easily explained: if the earthly Church becomes a caricature of what it should be it is not only fitting, but salutary that the Pope should become a caricature himself. This is the way God punishes the men who misled the earthly Church for their deeds, exposes their shame, and warns the real faithful about the disfiguration that is going on.

I never understood why this should be a problem, or should be so difficult to understand. We are seeing the same now with the trannie athletes. God makes evil people eat their own excrement, and this is right so.

Nor is this the first time. The French Revolution famously ate a lot of its children, prominent and not, until sanity came back. Communism allowed and allows many sons to be punished for the cowardice or indifference of their fathers. The “progressive” father is often punished with drug addicted sons.

We are living in such a time. Francis is the world- and celebrity-addicted son of a church high on Modernism. Still, other than the latter, Frankie cannot be jailed or forced to rehab. We have to wait that he dies, or hope in the astonishing miracle of many Cardinals growing a pair at the same time. The second is not going to happen. The first, oh yeah.

I will ignore the guy all over the Easter days. I will ignore him whatever he says to attract your attention, like the attention-seeking little, old, lewd scoundrel that he is.

I will ignore him, and pray that he dies.