Why Bishops Betray
So, let us say that I am a Bishop, and that I am on record with saying that I hope that, “one day”, women will be able to be ordained.
Even if I were, say, a Jesuit, there is no damn way I do not know that this will never, ever, happen. In fact, as a Bishop, I would know it even in a Biden-advanced state of mental fog.
Why would I, then, say such a thing, giving scandal worldwide?
Below are my takes. No, ignorance in good faith is not one of them.
One: I am an appeaser and a coward. I know that the audience wants to hear something feminist from me, and I am only too happy to oblige. I know I am lying and giving scandal. But hey, the most important thing is being nice and not upset anyone with inconvenient truths.
Two: I do not believe that God is immutable. I think that God, actually, changes his mind. This means that I have forgotten what my religion, of which I am a very important representative, says about God’s nature. Logic, by the way, says exactly the same as my religion, but hey…
Three: I have lost the faith. I do not believe that there is a God anymore, perhaps I actually never did. I am now desperately searching for purpose for my existence and for the obvious scrounging I am perpetrating against my employer. I decide to find it in social work and fluffy statements. If I cannot believe in God, at least I will please some humans.
Fourth: I have skeletons in the closet. A girlfriend, a boyfriend, a liking for boys. This is, likely, why I was made a Bishop in the first place. I must now do the bidding of my masters, who can destroy me at a moment’s notice.
Fifth: I am a Freemason, or a Satanist. I am a fifth column, a plant inside the Church. I will be slick and gentle, and say all the right things, and undermine the Church and insult Christ as I smile, very kindly, to my audience.
Which one is, you would not likely know. But let me assure you, it would be one of these; then, Jesuit or not, I do know the very basics.
But what am I saying. Don’t ask me why I do this.
Ask Bishop Chow of Hong Kong instead.
Just don’t expect a truthful answer.
