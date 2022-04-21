Why Bishops Betray

So, let us say that I am a Bishop, and that I am on record with saying that I hope that, “one day”, women will be able to be ordained.

Even if I were, say, a Jesuit, there is no damn way I do not know that this will never, ever, happen. In fact, as a Bishop, I would know it even in a Biden-advanced state of mental fog.

Why would I, then, say such a thing, giving scandal worldwide?

Below are my takes. No, ignorance in good faith is not one of them.

One: I am an appeaser and a coward. I know that the audience wants to hear something feminist from me, and I am only too happy to oblige. I know I am lying and giving scandal. But hey, the most important thing is being nice and not upset anyone with inconvenient truths.

Two: I do not believe that God is immutable. I think that God, actually, changes his mind. This means that I have forgotten what my religion, of which I am a very important representative, says about God’s nature. Logic, by the way, says exactly the same as my religion, but hey…

Three: I have lost the faith. I do not believe that there is a God anymore, perhaps I actually never did. I am now desperately searching for purpose for my existence and for the obvious scrounging I am perpetrating against my employer. I decide to find it in social work and fluffy statements. If I cannot believe in God, at least I will please some humans.

Fourth: I have skeletons in the closet. A girlfriend, a boyfriend, a liking for boys. This is, likely, why I was made a Bishop in the first place. I must now do the bidding of my masters, who can destroy me at a moment’s notice.

Fifth: I am a Freemason, or a Satanist. I am a fifth column, a plant inside the Church. I will be slick and gentle, and say all the right things, and undermine the Church and insult Christ as I smile, very kindly, to my audience.

Which one is, you would not likely know. But let me assure you, it would be one of these; then, Jesuit or not, I do know the very basics.

But what am I saying. Don’t ask me why I do this.

Ask Bishop Chow of Hong Kong instead.

Just don’t expect a truthful answer.