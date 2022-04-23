Not All Germans Have Gone Full Adolf 2.0

Mariupol, Azovstal factory. A good depiction of where the Ukraine is today.

Interesting news from Germany.

The article from RT is here. If RT is censored where you live (it is where **I** live, because “democraceee”. A VPN service does the trick…) then the original German article is here.

The RT rendition of the German text is faithful to the original.

The crux: a number of people in Germany (among whom a couple of prominent personalities, plus the usual political sciences people) have asked the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to refuse to bow to the warmonger and Adolf 2.0 crowd, accept reality, and stop prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

The secondary arguments (that are: the more the war goes on, the more it risks to expand, the more war crimes are committed by both sides, and the more the Ukraine suffers) are underpinned by a brutal, and very rare to read in the official press, call to look at reality for what it is, not for what the fantasies of the Twitter generals and Facebook heroes would like it to be.

The reality check:

Trotz zwischenzeitlicher Erfolgsmeldungen der ukrainischen Armee: Sie ist der russischen weit unterlegen und hat kaum eine Chance, diesen Krieg zu gewinnen. Notwithstanding the news of successes the Ukrainian Army has been broadcasting up to now, the Ukrainian Army is vastly inferior to the Russian one and has no real possibility of winning this war.

Quite.

Mind, the signatories are not Pro-Russian. Quite the contrary, as the usual, obligatory “condemnation” of Russia is at the very opening of the letter. They are merely being realistic, as follows:

Continuing the war only makes the Ukraine suffer for longer. If Germany keeps sending weapons, Germany helps the Ukraine in their senseless descent down the rabbit hole. When the weapon deliveries stop, the Ukraine will have to start talking about peace in earnest. NATO will be able to play a better role, and possibly do more for the Ukraine, if they stop antagonising Russia before every channel of communication is broken.

Of course, the letter does not mention with one word that the Ukrainian regime is the only belligerent Country in this war with a noticeable Nazi influence in its army and Government. Also, no mention of the 14,000 dead caused by 8 years of Ukrainian bombardment of civilians. But hey, these are Germans “intellectuals” writing to a newspaper from Berlin. If they get one thing right, it’s already a success.

Also, they don’t want to accuse their own citizen of managing to be again on the fighting side of their former Chancellor, 1933-1945 (ask yourself whom Adolf would support in this war; exactly….).

This is, sadly, something the Germans are doing with the same stubbornness, and the same chance of victory, of the first time. Not, I hasten to add, out of Nazi feelings; but out of the same herd mentality that gave them the Nazi feelings in the first place.

This voice of reason will remain isolated.

But it’s good to know not everybody has gone full Adolf 2.0.