Of Faith, Pride, And Arrogance

“It is better to have an imperfect but humble faith that always returns to Jesus, than a strong but presumptuous faith that makes us proud and arrogant.” Pope Francis

“It is better to have a strong faith that makes us work on our salvation with fear and trembling, than an atheist Pope who is an enemy of faith and does not believe in Salvation.” Mundabor

Ah, the Evil Clown. He never ceases to amaze.

This time, he tries with a hint of false dichotomy. No, he is not saying that the only two alternatives are the imperfect but humble faith and the strong but arrogant one. Still, most of the badly instructed listener will understand him in exact that way: that faithful tend to be one of these two types, and if you have a strong faith you are likely to become proud and arrogant.

This is, in fact, Francis’ aim, a theme he has been playing in front of every audience for years: strong faith = bad.

Francis wants you to have a weak faith, because he has none. He wants you to wallow in your weakness, so that he can more easily manipulate you. He wants you to think that people with strong faith are arrogant and proud, because he fears them like the devil fears the holy water.

Francis has not even a weak faith. He has no faith at all. But he thought he could “improve” on the Our Father.

There is no better example of pride and arrogance.