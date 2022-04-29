Elon, Mars, Vatican II
I had to smile when I read this.
It’s not only the quite clever, half self-deprecatory, half defying joke; it is, I think, something more profound.
Elon Musk is not a Catholic in any recognisable sense of the word. I don’t know whether he is even baptised. I have no knowledge of any inclination towards Christianity in him. He marries multiple times and makes children with multiple women like he is a savage of some Amazonian tribe. He seemed obsessed with renewable energy. He insistently makes marijuana jokes….
… and even he recognises the damage V II did to the Church, to Beauty, and to Music (the offence to God he has, likely, not recognised).
What this says to me is that V II is such a disaster, that it can be seen almost (to quote another Muskian idee fixe) from Mars. V II is, among the many other disgraces it has brought, a cultural disaster, leading to the impoverishment of our beautiful, beautiful Western Civilisation, in such a way that even people who are nothing to do with the Church notice and lament it!
Musk has, very clearly, the money to do a lot of things.
I can’t imagine how many good things he would accomplished, if God gave him the grace of conversion. I assure you, seeing the way this guy works, that it would be something to behold.
Posted on April 29, 2022, in Traditional Catholicism and tagged Elon Musk, Sacred Music. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.
Leave a comment
Comments 0