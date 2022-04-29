Elon, Mars, Vatican II

I had to smile when I read this.

It’s not only the quite clever, half self-deprecatory, half defying joke; it is, I think, something more profound.

Elon Musk is not a Catholic in any recognisable sense of the word. I don’t know whether he is even baptised. I have no knowledge of any inclination towards Christianity in him. He marries multiple times and makes children with multiple women like he is a savage of some Amazonian tribe. He seemed obsessed with renewable energy. He insistently makes marijuana jokes….

… and even he recognises the damage V II did to the Church, to Beauty, and to Music (the offence to God he has, likely, not recognised).

What this says to me is that V II is such a disaster, that it can be seen almost (to quote another Muskian idee fixe) from Mars. V II is, among the many other disgraces it has brought, a cultural disaster, leading to the impoverishment of our beautiful, beautiful Western Civilisation, in such a way that even people who are nothing to do with the Church notice and lament it!

Musk has, very clearly, the money to do a lot of things.

I can’t imagine how many good things he would accomplished, if God gave him the grace of conversion. I assure you, seeing the way this guy works, that it would be something to behold.